Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant Comes To Bat With An Injured Leg, Hits Crucial Fifty

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant came to bat on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford in Manchester. He suffered an injury on his right leg, which forced him to retire and he was taken back to the dressing room on a trolley. After Shardul Thakur lost his wicket on Day 2, he came to bat and made 54 runs, which helped India make 358 runs in the first innings. Dhruv Jurel is keeping the wickets as India are trying to restrict England from taking the lead in the first innings.