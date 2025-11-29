India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

India boost their XI with returning senior batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
South Africa enter the ODI series riding strong Test momentum
Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to be included in the playing XI
The stage is set at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, as India and South Africa kick off their three-match ODI series. India come into the match bruised, they were whitewashed in the Test series, but there’s a fresh air of optimism for the 50-over format. With veteran stalwarts back in the mix, this ODI leg offers a chance for redemption.
Team India’s probable XI packs experience and intrigue. KL Rahul will captain and keep wickets in place of an injured regular, while the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brings solidity at the top. Youngsters and fringe players, like Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, could get an opportunity to stake their claim. The bowling will likely rely on a mix of pace and spin, with names like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav expected to lead the charge.
On the other side, South Africa arrive with momentum, having clinched the Test series convincingly, and look to carry that swagger into the ODIs. Their win in the longer format underlines their rhythm and confidence. A full-strength Proteas line-up with seasoned campaigners should pose a serious challenge for India’s revamped side.
Given the balanced pitch conditions in Ranchi, offering early assistance to seamers before easing out, toss and team composition could be key. If India find the right blend of aggression up top and control in bowling, the conditions could favour them. But with South Africa’s recent form and depth, this opener promises a fierce battle, expect a closely contested match where composure and execution will decide the result.
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Prediction
Google’s match predictor gives India a 70% chance of winning the 1st ODI against South Africa, reflecting their stronger home record and returning senior batters. South Africa hold a 30% probability, boosted by recent Test success, but conditions, crowd support and India’s balanced XI make the hosts clear favorites heading into the Ranchi opener.
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XI
India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa's Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi