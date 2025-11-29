India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

Team India’s probable XI packs experience and intrigue. KL Rahul will captain and keep wickets in place of an injured regular, while the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brings solidity at the top. Youngsters and fringe players, like Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, could get an opportunity to stake their claim. The bowling will likely rely on a mix of pace and spin, with names like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav expected to lead the charge.