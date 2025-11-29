India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Get match prediction and probable playing XIs for the first first match of the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday, 30 November

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction
Rohit Sharma during the training session ahead of India's 1st ODI match against South Africa Photo: X/ BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India boost their XI with returning senior batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

  • South Africa enter the ODI series riding strong Test momentum

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to be included in the playing XI

The stage is set at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30, as India and South Africa kick off their three-match ODI series. India come into the match bruised, they were whitewashed in the Test series, but there’s a fresh air of optimism for the 50-over format. With veteran stalwarts back in the mix, this ODI leg offers a chance for redemption.

Team India’s probable XI packs experience and intrigue. KL Rahul will captain and keep wickets in place of an injured regular, while the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brings solidity at the top. Youngsters and fringe players, like Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, could get an opportunity to stake their claim. The bowling will likely rely on a mix of pace and spin, with names like Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav expected to lead the charge.

On the other side, South Africa arrive with momentum, having clinched the Test series convincingly, and look to carry that swagger into the ODIs. Their win in the longer format underlines their rhythm and confidence. A full-strength Proteas line-up with seasoned campaigners should pose a serious challenge for India’s revamped side.

Also Read: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi

Given the balanced pitch conditions in Ranchi, offering early assistance to seamers before easing out, toss and team composition could be key. If India find the right blend of aggression up top and control in bowling, the conditions could favour them. But with South Africa’s recent form and depth, this opener promises a fierce battle, expect a closely contested match where composure and execution will decide the result.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Match Prediction

Google’s match predictor gives India a 70% chance of winning the 1st ODI against South Africa, reflecting their stronger home record and returning senior batters. South Africa hold a 30% probability, boosted by recent Test success, but conditions, crowd support and India’s balanced XI make the hosts clear favorites heading into the Ranchi opener.

Also Check: India Vs South Africa 1st ODI, LIVE Streaming, H2H, Timings, Venue

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

Rohit Sharma in training ahead of his side's 1st ODI against South Africa in Ranchi - BCCI
India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Ranchi Weather Forecast, JSCA International Stadium Pitch Report

BY Rohan Mukherjee

India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XI

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa's Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Janakpur Bolts Vs Sudur Paschim Royals, Highlights NPL 2025: Ishan Pandey's 56 Powers SPR To Clinical Win Over JAB

  2. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  3. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  4. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  5. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

  3. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

  4. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  5. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day

  3. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution