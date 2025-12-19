Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26: Three Lions On Verge Of Sheer Humiliation If 3rd Test Not Extended To 5th Day

If Australia are able to secure a win on day 4 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Adelaide, then the series will be decided within just 10 days of red-ball cricket with England standing on the wrong side of things

England's captain Ben Stokes throws bat after loosing his wicket during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
  • England on the verge of losing the Ashes urn unless they save the 3rd Test in Adelaide

  • The 2025-26 edition can be decided within 10 days of cricket if Australia secure victory on day 4

Ben Stokes' England are on the verge of creating an unwanted and unprecedented record if they lose the all-important 3rd Ashes Test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussies went 2-0 ahead in the series, following their 8-wickets wins in the first two encounters.

The Three Lions were expected to stage a competitive fightback after their shambolic and nearly one-sided losses in Perth and Brisbane. However, as it appears, England do not seem to have learned their lesson as their batting line-up continues to falter under pressure.

England currently find themselves far behind in the 3rd Test as Australia continue to dominate with the bat. The hosts currently have a lead of 356 with Travis Head and Alex Carey standing strong at the crease for scores of 142* and 52* respectively.

The duo will look to continue their domination in the middle and help Australia get closer to a 500+ target. Whereas England face an uphill task to stop the flow of runs and pick early wickets on day 4.

That is the only way out for the English team, otherwise they will become subject to massive criticism. Moreover, if England lose the third Test on Day 4, they will have lost this Ashes series in just 10 days of play.

While the 1st match ended within 2 days, the Pink ball 2nd Test match took 4 days to determine the winner.

The speed of this series defeat for England could be historic. Not since 1921, when Australia secured the urn away in the UK after just eight days of play, has an Ashes series been decided so quickly.

For England, the immediate answer for survival is simply dragging the match to the 5th day, but to actually keep the series alive, they will have to achieve the improbable, pulling off the highest successful run chase in the history of the Adelaide Oval.

