KL Rahul Lauds Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Class After Match-Winning Performances In India Vs South Africa 1st ODI

KL Rahul praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the 1st ODI win, saying their dominant batting made opponents look “silly” and lifted the dressing room with confidence and experience

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
KL Rahul Lauds Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Class After Match-Winning Performances
India's Virat Kohli , left, and India's Rohit Sharma run between the wickets to score during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul says Kohli and Rohit make opposition look “silly” with their class

  • Credits their experience for lifting India’s confidence in Ranchi

  • Praises both for producing match-defining knocks vs South Africa

India skipper KL Rahul marvelled at the ability of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to make the opposition look "silly" after the stalwarts came up with defining knocks against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on November 20, Sunday.

Kohli made his 52nd ODI hundred, a 120-ball 135, and Rohit a well-crafted 57 as India celebrated a tight 17-run win over the Proteas to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Watching Rohit and Kohli play like that is always fun. They've made oppositions look silly and show why they are who they are. I've seen this for a long time, it's a lot more fun to see them around in the dressing room," said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

However, the close nature of the match made him a bit nervous towards the end.

"I'd be lying if I said there were no butterflies in my stomach. We're playing ODI cricket after a while. There's some expectation.

"But we kept taking wickets and the bowlers stuck to their plans. They pushed us and kept coming hard." The wicketkeeper batter found batting at No. 6 a new learning experience.

Related Content
Related Content

"Batting at No. 6 is okay, got to do the job for the team. That's the role I've been given in the last 2-3 series. It's helping personal development," he added.

The Bengaluru man lauded Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav for keeping their nerves in a high-scoring match.

"Harshit's done really well, we knew he has potential. He's tall and can bowl fast, he can give runs in the back end but he has great potential. To get crucial new-ball wickets is what we expect. Kuldeep is doing this job, key for us to take wickets," he noted.

Kuldeep, who took four wickets, said he was mixing up his deliveries to keep the batters guessing.

"When I came after the first spell, I had a chat with KL. We wanted to attack despite it being tough to bowl as wickets were important.

"I was mixing up the scrambled seam and seam up. Just tried to go back of the length. It was easy to connect off a full length." Kuldeep admitted that the one ball rule after 34 overs was challenging.

"It was very challenging, the ball was getting really wet. We kept putting dust and asked the umpire for a replacement, that was the plan. We saw a couple of great innings from Bosch and Jansen, as we wanted to get a wicket.

"I bowled a few balls slower through the air, but you can't just rely on stock balls. You have to mix things up and keep batters guessing. That was my plan." South African captain Aiden Markram said they can do little pieces of play better in the coming matches.

"Proud of the chase. Great to watch guys do their thing and never lose belief. All of us were quietly hopeful.

"Top order falling was defining. Still felt like chasing was the best way to win, but the top order fell early. Small bits of pieces to do better," said Markram.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  2. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. SMAT 2025-26: Abhishek Sharma's Fireworks Light Up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Check List Of Records Broken

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  3. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  4. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  5. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  4. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  5. Fire Erupts At Russian Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution