KL Rahul Lauds Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Class After Match-Winning Performances In India Vs South Africa 1st ODI

India's Virat Kohli , left, and India's Rohit Sharma run between the wickets to score during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India's Virat Kohli , left, and India's Rohit Sharma run between the wickets to score during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)