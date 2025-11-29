India Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: Check H2H, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

India vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming: Check the live streaming, H2H stats, venue, timings and other details for the upcoming IND vs SA 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma in training ahead of his side's 1st ODI against South Africa in Ranchi
  • India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI match at Ranchi

  • IND, SA Head-to-head stats listed

  • India without their regular captain Shubman Gill for this series

India will look to put behind their Test series disappointment as KL Rahul-led side take on South Africa in the 1st ODI on Sunday, in Ranchi. India will be bolstered by the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their squad for the three-match series.

With only two ODIs for the next two months, BCCI selectors will look to current lot as they shape for the 2027 World Cup. The Men In Blue won't have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer but could hand opportunities to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As for the Proteas, they will rely on Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger to provide the pace power, and Keshav Maharaj will lead the spin attack.

India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Head-to-head Record

  • Total matches played: 94

  • India won: 40

  • South Africa won: 51

  • No result: 3

India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Squads

India squad:Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa squad:Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Live Streaming Info

When is the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (November 30). The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The IND vs SA 1st ODI live toss will take place at 1:00pm IST. The live action will begin at 1:30pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast India vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 1st ODI match in India. 

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match in India? 

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

