New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts Look To Build First-Innings Lead As Conway Nears 200

New Zealand Vs West Indies Live score, 3rd Test Day 2: The Kiwis only lost captain Tom Latham (137)'s wicket, with Devon Conway on 178 not out and nightwatchman Jacob Duffy on 9 not out ahead of Day 2. Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts Look To Build First-Innings Lead As Conway Nears 200 Photo: X/ BLACKCAPS
info_icon

New Zealand have put themselves in a commanding position after the first day of the third and final Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, thanks to a stunning opening partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham.

The duo stitched together a record-breaking 323-run stand, with Conway unbeaten on 178 and Latham contributing 137, leaving the hosts with a massive 334/1 at stumps. Their dominance has not only put pressure on the West Indies bowling attack but also set a solid foundation for New Zealand to push for a first-innings lead.

As Day 2 dawns, the focus will be on how New Zealand build on that platform and extend their advantage. With such a strong start, the Black Caps could well be eyeing an imposing total that would put the West Indies on the back foot early in their first innings.

Head coach Gary Stead and captain Latham will be keen to keep the scoring rate healthy while protecting their key batters, especially with conditions at Bay Oval traditionally offering early seam movement before flattening out for batting.

For the West Indies, Day 2 represents a chance to claw their way back into the contest, beginning with a breakthrough early in New Zealand’s innings. Their bowling unit, led by experienced quick Kemar Roach, will be under scrutiny to find a way to stem the flow of runs and provide their batters with a manageable target later in the match. West Indies skipper Roston Chase has already hinted at pushing for a first-innings score of around 300, a total that could keep them competitive in this final Test.

Related Content
Related Content

Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the 3rd NZ vs WI Test:

The visitors have struggled with consistency throughout the tour, but experienced players like Shai Hope and Brandon King will know that a strong showing with the bat can turn the momentum.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be confident after their convincing win in the second Test that put them 1-0 up in the series, and they’ll look to seal the series with another clinical performance. West Indies will need to rediscover their batting rhythm early on if they are to challenge for a possible draw or upset win.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

  2. SMAT Final: Ton-Up Ishan Kishan Guides Jharkhand To First-Ever Title

  3. Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26 Witnesses Rare India-Pakistan Unity Through Umpiring Duo

  5. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Are The Young Turks?

  2. Three Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

  3. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  4. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  3. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  4. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  5. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm