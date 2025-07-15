New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts Look To Build First-Innings Lead As Conway Nears 200

New Zealand have put themselves in a commanding position after the first day of the third and final Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, thanks to a stunning opening partnership between Devon Conway and Tom Latham.
The duo stitched together a record-breaking 323-run stand, with Conway unbeaten on 178 and Latham contributing 137, leaving the hosts with a massive 334/1 at stumps. Their dominance has not only put pressure on the West Indies bowling attack but also set a solid foundation for New Zealand to push for a first-innings lead.
As Day 2 dawns, the focus will be on how New Zealand build on that platform and extend their advantage. With such a strong start, the Black Caps could well be eyeing an imposing total that would put the West Indies on the back foot early in their first innings.
Head coach Gary Stead and captain Latham will be keen to keep the scoring rate healthy while protecting their key batters, especially with conditions at Bay Oval traditionally offering early seam movement before flattening out for batting.
For the West Indies, Day 2 represents a chance to claw their way back into the contest, beginning with a breakthrough early in New Zealand’s innings. Their bowling unit, led by experienced quick Kemar Roach, will be under scrutiny to find a way to stem the flow of runs and provide their batters with a manageable target later in the match. West Indies skipper Roston Chase has already hinted at pushing for a first-innings score of around 300, a total that could keep them competitive in this final Test.
Catch the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the 3rd NZ vs WI Test:
The visitors have struggled with consistency throughout the tour, but experienced players like Shai Hope and Brandon King will know that a strong showing with the bat can turn the momentum.
Meanwhile, New Zealand will be confident after their convincing win in the second Test that put them 1-0 up in the series, and they’ll look to seal the series with another clinical performance. West Indies will need to rediscover their batting rhythm early on if they are to challenge for a possible draw or upset win.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs
West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming
The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.