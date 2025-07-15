New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: Hosts Look To Build First-Innings Lead As Conway Nears 200

For the West Indies, Day 2 represents a chance to claw their way back into the contest, beginning with a breakthrough early in New Zealand’s innings. Their bowling unit, led by experienced quick Kemar Roach, will be under scrutiny to find a way to stem the flow of runs and provide their batters with a manageable target later in the match. West Indies skipper Roston Chase has already hinted at pushing for a first-innings score of around 300, a total that could keep them competitive in this final Test.