India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Ranchi Weather Forecast, JSCA International Stadium Pitch Report

India welcome South Africa for the 1st of a 3-match ODI series tomorrow
KL Rahul set to captain in the absence of Shubman Gill; Rohit-Kohli return
Check the weather forecast and pitch report from Ranchi
The Men in Blue will return for white-ball duties in the 2nd leg of South Africa's tour of India. It has been quite a successful and eventful visit for the Proteas so far, winning a Test series after 25 years and in a fashion that no one could have imagined.
Temba Bavuma's South Africa were not only able to win a Test match for the first time since 2009-10, but they also handed India their 5th consecutive defeat in the longest format on home soil.
If the narrow 30-run win in the 1st Test wasn't enough, the Proteas did all they could to humiliate the Indians in the 2nd match at Guwahati.
Clearly, the Indian team's back is against the wall and they will have to do it all over again, in order to find some solace and appreciation from the fans.
From November 30 to December 6, India will be put to test once again in a 3-match ODI series with KL Rahul, the new captain in-charge.
If India lacked experience in the Test series, then that problem is already solved for the ODIs, thanks to the presence of two former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
After showcasing their relentless hunger and determination in Australia last month, Rohit and Virat will look to continue from where they left at the land down under.
Both of them had played two memorable knocks in the 3rd ODI at Sydney. While Rohit smacked his 33rd one-day ton, Kohli played the supporting role with an half-century in their match-winning 168-run partnership.
India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast
Although the air quality in the city of Ranchi is a concern, the weather will be absolutely perfect for a one-day game. It will be sunny and bright in the afternoon when the match begins with temperatures ranging from 22 to 24 degree Celsius.
India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Pitch Report
Due to the sheer size of the stadium, spinners are often more useful than pacers with the surface also providing grip and turn to the slow bowlers.
In all of the 9 ODIs played here, 5 matches have been won by teams bowling first and only 3 has gone in favour of those who batted first.
The spin bowlers will sure have a better say than pacers in this black-soil surface.
Avg. 1st inn score: 235
Avg. 2nd inn score: 189
Highest total recorded: 313/5 (50 ovs) By AUS vs IND
Lowest total recorded: 112/10 (38.2 ovs) By SLW vs INDW
Highest score chased: 288/7 (48.4 ovs) By IND vs SL
Lowest score defended: 260/7 (50 ovs) By NZ vs IND
India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav