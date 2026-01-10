Jemimah Rodrigues's Bat Gets New Strings, Courtesy Of Sunil Gavaskar - Watch

Sunil Gavaskar fulfills his promise made to Jemimah Rodrigues
Gavaskar had assured that he would jam with Jemimah if India won the Women's World Cup 2025
Former India captain hands an unique blend of a guitar and bat to the DC skipper
It is often said that Bollywood and cricket go hand-in-hand in India. Whenever there is a major tournament, superstar singers and actors flock in to perform at opening and closing ceremonies.
The Indian Premier League and Women's Premier League are the prime examples of it. The likes of Jacqueline Fernandez and Yoyo Honey Singh mesmerized the audience during the WPL opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai.
Wherever there is cricket, there will be entertainment, but have you ever seen a guitar embedded into a cricket bat? Neither had we, until former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave this unique gift to the 'rockstar' of the Women’s team, Jemimah Rodrigues.
When Jemimah Met Sunny G, The World Found Out What About 'Bat-Ar'
The story of how the 76-year-old gifted this unique "Bat-Ar'' to Jemimah Rodrigues is very interesting.
It dates back to the time when Gavaskar had made a promise to the 25-year-old batter that they would jam together only if India were able to beat South Africa in the Women's World Cup final 2025.
India had reached the finale for the first time since 2017, thanks to that anchoring knock from Jemimah against Australia in the semi-final.
The Women in Blue later went on to beat South Africa on November 2 to lift their maiden World Cup title.
Two months passed by but none of us saw Gavaskar jamming with Jemimah until yesterday (January 9) when the latter took to Instagram and posted a carousel of videos.
Sunil Gavaskar made a surprise visit to Jemimah to fulfill his promise and new Delhi Capitals captain was visibly over the moon.
In the first slide, Gavaskar gave a never seen before guitar embedded into a cricket bat. The handle became the fret and neck while the remaining part was turned into a sound hole.
This custom Bat-ar has been designed by sports apparel giants Nike to celebrate Jemimah's interest in cricket and music.
The right-hand batter posted this on Instagram and wrote - "Guitar ❌ Bat-ar ✅Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever!! 🎸🏏This was a special one."
Jemimah Set To Make Her WPL Captaincy Debut Tonight
It will be time for business tonight for Jemimah Rodrigues as she sets her sight at tasting WPL glory with the Delhi Capitals in her debut season as captain.
She takes over from former Australia batter Meg Lanning, who will now turn up in yellow for the UP Warriorz.
Jemimah's Delhi will be taking on reigning champions Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.