IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

Smriti Mandhana smashed a 50-ball century against Australia in Delhi, breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest ODI ton by an Indian just days before the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohlis Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the third ODI cricket match of a series between India Women and Australia Women, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mandhana scored the fastest ODI century by an Indian, breaking Virat Kohli’s record

  • Her 50-ball ton was the second-fastest in women’s ODI history

  • India play Sri Lanka next in the Women’s ODI World Cup opener

Smriti Mandhana set the Arun Jaitley Stadium alight as she stormed to the fastest ODI century ever by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s long-standing mark in a record-breaking run chase against Australia. In a dazzling display at the top, Mandhana smashed her way to a 50-ball ton, slamming the accelerator after seeing India face a mountainous 413-run target in the third and final ODI in Delhi.

With one breathtaking six over midwicket to reach the milestone, Mandhana not only upstaged Kohli’s 52-ball record from 2013, but also leapt to the top of the all-time Indian ODI charts, across men’s and women’s cricket. Her assault took center stage as India, level 1-1 in the series, knew only a special effort would bring them close against a strong Australian side.

Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Knock

There was little room for nerves as Mandhana raised her bat in just the 22nd over, having carved 17 crisp boundaries and cleared the ropes five times. Previously holding the Indian women’s record with a 70-ball century, she decimated that mark by a mammoth 20 balls.

Mandhana’s onslaught saw her race to 125 before falling to Grace Harris, with her bid for a sixth six ending up in Ashleigh Gardner’s hands at the leg-side fence. Her partnership of 121 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave India a fighting chance until a flurry of wickets checked the momentum.

ODI Record Stats

Fastest Women’s ODI Hundreds (By Balls Faced)

45 Meg Lanning (AUS) v NZ, 2012

50 Smriti Mandhana (IND) v AUS, 2025* - Today

57 Karen Rolton (AUS) v SA, 2000

57 Beth Mooney (AUS) v IND, 2025 - Today

60 Chamari Athapaththu (SL) v NZ, 2023

62 Maddy Green (NZ) v IRE, 2018

64 Belinda Clark (AUS) v DEN, 1997

Most Women’s ODI Centuries in a Calendar Year

4 Smriti Mandhana IND, 2024

4 Tazmin Brits SA, 2025

4 Smriti Mandhana IND, 2025*

Most ODI Centuries vs Australia (Women)

4 Smriti Mandhana IND (19 innings)*

4 Nat Sciver-Brunt ENG (25 innings)

3 Suzie Bates NZ (34 innings)

Sunday’s high-scoring thriller was the last chance for both sides to clinch the series, with the scoreline tied at one apiece. Australia’s batters had earlier piled up 412, equalling their highest-ever ODI total, anchored by a superb 138 off 75 balls from Beth Mooney. The run-fest forced Indian bowlers onto the back foot, with Deepti Sharma the pick of the bunch, finishing with figures of 10-0-68-1 on an otherwise punishing evening.

This Delhi decider not only capped off the series, but also served as India’s final assignment before the Women’s ODI World Cup swings into action on September 30. Mandhana’s fiery form, heading into the marquee event, gives the team a shot of confidence before their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

