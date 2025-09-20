IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

Mandhana scored the fastest ODI century by an Indian, breaking Virat Kohli’s record
Her 50-ball ton was the second-fastest in women’s ODI history
India play Sri Lanka next in the Women’s ODI World Cup opener
Smriti Mandhana set the Arun Jaitley Stadium alight as she stormed to the fastest ODI century ever by an Indian, surpassing Virat Kohli’s long-standing mark in a record-breaking run chase against Australia. In a dazzling display at the top, Mandhana smashed her way to a 50-ball ton, slamming the accelerator after seeing India face a mountainous 413-run target in the third and final ODI in Delhi.
With one breathtaking six over midwicket to reach the milestone, Mandhana not only upstaged Kohli’s 52-ball record from 2013, but also leapt to the top of the all-time Indian ODI charts, across men’s and women’s cricket. Her assault took center stage as India, level 1-1 in the series, knew only a special effort would bring them close against a strong Australian side.
Mandhana’s Record-Breaking Knock
There was little room for nerves as Mandhana raised her bat in just the 22nd over, having carved 17 crisp boundaries and cleared the ropes five times. Previously holding the Indian women’s record with a 70-ball century, she decimated that mark by a mammoth 20 balls.
Mandhana’s onslaught saw her race to 125 before falling to Grace Harris, with her bid for a sixth six ending up in Ashleigh Gardner’s hands at the leg-side fence. Her partnership of 121 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur gave India a fighting chance until a flurry of wickets checked the momentum.
ODI Record Stats
Fastest Women’s ODI Hundreds (By Balls Faced)
45 Meg Lanning (AUS) v NZ, 2012
50 Smriti Mandhana (IND) v AUS, 2025* - Today
57 Karen Rolton (AUS) v SA, 2000
57 Beth Mooney (AUS) v IND, 2025 - Today
60 Chamari Athapaththu (SL) v NZ, 2023
62 Maddy Green (NZ) v IRE, 2018
64 Belinda Clark (AUS) v DEN, 1997
Most Women’s ODI Centuries in a Calendar Year
4 Smriti Mandhana IND, 2024
4 Tazmin Brits SA, 2025
4 Smriti Mandhana IND, 2025*
Most ODI Centuries vs Australia (Women)
4 Smriti Mandhana IND (19 innings)*
4 Nat Sciver-Brunt ENG (25 innings)
3 Suzie Bates NZ (34 innings)
Sunday’s high-scoring thriller was the last chance for both sides to clinch the series, with the scoreline tied at one apiece. Australia’s batters had earlier piled up 412, equalling their highest-ever ODI total, anchored by a superb 138 off 75 balls from Beth Mooney. The run-fest forced Indian bowlers onto the back foot, with Deepti Sharma the pick of the bunch, finishing with figures of 10-0-68-1 on an otherwise punishing evening.
This Delhi decider not only capped off the series, but also served as India’s final assignment before the Women’s ODI World Cup swings into action on September 30. Mandhana’s fiery form, heading into the marquee event, gives the team a shot of confidence before their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.