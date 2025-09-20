India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: IND-W Eye Historic Series Win Against AUS-W

India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Catch all the live action and updates as IND-W take on AUS-W in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Navneet Oberoi
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd Womens ODI Updates
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: India Women and Australia Women face off in the series-deciding third ODI at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today, with the scoreline locked at 1-1. Australia drew first blood in Mullanpur with an eight-wicket win, but India hit back in style as Smriti Mandhana’s century inspired a commanding 102-run victory to end Australia’s 13-match ODI winning streak and record their first home win against the Aussies since 2007. With the ICC Women’s World Cup around the corner, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be eager to seal a historic series triumph on home soil.
LIVE UPDATES

India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Head-To-Head Record

India still trail Australia heavily in ODI head-to-heads, with just 11 wins in 58 matches compared to Australia’s 47.

In their last 10 meetings since March 2018, India have managed only two victories.

India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: The Women in Blue turn Pink today!

Team India will don special pink-coloured jerseys in the 3rd ODI to promote breast cancer awareness.

India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Hello and welcome folks!

Stay tuned for all the live updates from Delhi as India Women aim to seal a memorable series win against Australia Women.

