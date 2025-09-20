India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Head To Head - All You Need To Know

India face Australia today in the third Women's ODI in Delhi
The series is currently at 1-01 after India drew level with a win in the second ODI
Today's match offers both teams a final opportunity to test their combinations before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 begins
India Women and Australia Women clash in the series-deciding third and final One-Day International at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Watch the India vs Australia women's cricket match today live.
Australia women's tour of India 2025 for the three-match ODI series has quietly grown in significance. Now 1-1 after the first two games, today's match offers both teams a final opportunity to test their combinations before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 begins later this month. There will be warm-up matches, of course, but they won't match the intensity on offer here.
India Women Vs Australia Women ODIs: What Happened So Far?
Australia won the first ODI with clinical ease. Chasing a 282-run target, the reigning and record seven-time champions, took 44.1 overs to record an eight-wicket win at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Opener Phoebe Litchfield, who hit 88 off 80, was adjudged the Player of the Match.
India responded with a facile 102-run win in the second match at the same venue, handing the Aussies their biggest defeat by runs. This time, Aussie captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and asked India to set a target, and Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. took the challenge.
Powered by Smriti Mandhana's century, India posted 292, then dismissed the visitors for 190 all out in 40.5 overs with as many as six bowlers claiming at least a wicket. Kranti Goud (3/28) and Deepti Sharma (2/24) were standout bowlers, however.
This win marked India's first victory against Australia in a home ODI match since February 2007. It also ended Australia's 13 straight ODI wins.
India Vs Australia Women's ODI Series 2025: All Eyes On Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana slammed her 12th ODI ton (117 off 91), reaching the landmark in 77 balls -- the second fastest by an Indian woman, a record she already owns. This was her third ODI hundred in 2025, and she became the first female batter in the world to hit three or more hundreds in Women's ODIs in two calendar years. Last year, she notched up four.
In the series opener, the 29-year-old got run out following a mix-up with fellow opener, Pratika Rawal for 58. She is now 197 runs shy of 1000 ODI runs this year.
India Women Vs Australia Women, ODI Head-To-Head Record
India still trail Australia in women's ODI head-to-head record, and by a big margin: 11-47 in 58 matches. In their last 10 meetings, dating back to March 20198, India have won only two.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming And TV Broadcast
India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI will be available to watch on the Star Sports network.
The third ODI between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the JioHotstar application and website as well as on the FanCode platform.