India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd Women's ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India aim to bounce back after an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI
The 2nd match will take place in Mullanpur again, on Wednesday, September 17
Australia’s batting depth, led by Litchfield and Mooney, remains their biggest strength
After a tough start to the series, India Women will be eager to turn things around when they face Australia in the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. The hosts had their moments in the opening game, posting 281 runs on the back of fine knocks from Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, and Harleen Deol.
However, lapses in fielding and the inability to break key partnerships cost them dearly as Australia comfortably chased the target to go 1-0 up in the series. With the home crowd backing them, India will be determined to iron out those mistakes and level the series.
Australia, on the other hand, will look to carry forward the confidence from their clinical eight-wicket win. Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent 88, Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 77, and Annabel Sutherland’s steady 54 showed the depth in their batting, while Megan Schutt once again proved her value with the ball, helping the team beat India by eight wickets.
Alyssa Healy’s side will want to maintain their dominance and seal the series with another strong performance. With India fighting for survival and Australia pushing for a decisive lead, fans can expect a high-intensity clash where every run and wicket will matter.
India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI Toss Update
The toss is yet to happen.
India Vs Australia Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
Full Squads:
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott
India Vs Australia, Women's ODI Series Live Streaming
The India Women vs Australia Women, ODI series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the matches will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.