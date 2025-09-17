India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Aim To Bounce Back After First ODI Loss
IND-W Vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI Live Score: India Women seek redemption in 2nd ODI after Australia’s eight-wicket win, powered by Phoebe Litchfield’s 88 and Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 77, at New Chandigarh’s Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
India Women will face Australia Women in the second ODI on September 17, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. After losing the first match despite posting a competitive score, India will be desperate to bounce back with sharper fielding and more disciplined bowling. Australia, meanwhile, head into the game with momentum, thanks to the form of Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland, alongside a reliable bowling attack led by Megan Schutt. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, live on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar. With the series on the line for India, this encounter promises to be a crucial battle of batting depth, tactical bowling, and on-field composure.
LIVE UPDATES
The India Women vs Australia Women, ODI series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the matches will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.
Good Morning and Welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Women's ODI between India and Australia from Mullanpur. Build-up, pre-match stats, toss update, team news and live updates are on their way. Don't miss any updates, stay tuned.