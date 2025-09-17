India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Aim To Bounce Back After First ODI Loss

Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

India Women will face Australia Women in the second ODI on September 17, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. After losing the first match despite posting a competitive score, India will be desperate to bounce back with sharper fielding and more disciplined bowling. Australia, meanwhile, head into the game with momentum, thanks to the form of Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland, alongside a reliable bowling attack led by Megan Schutt. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, live on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar. With the series on the line for India, this encounter promises to be a crucial battle of batting depth, tactical bowling, and on-field composure.

