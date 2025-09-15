IND-W Vs AUS-W, 1st ODI: Sloppy India Handed Eight-Wicket Thrashing By Australia In Mullanpur

Phoebe Litchfield (88 off 80 balls) was dropped twice while Beth Mooney (77 not out off 74) and Ellyse Perry (30 retired hurt) received a lifeline each, as the Australians took a 1-0 lead in the three-match affair

P
PTI
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND W vs AUS W: 1st ODI
AUS W vs IND W: Indian batters run between the wickets against Australia in Mullanpur. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
info_icon

Butter-fingered India dropped four catches as fine half-centuries from Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland powered Australia Women's to a crushing eight-wicket victory in the first ODI on Sunday.

Batting first, India posted 281 for seven, and Australia completed the chase in 44.1 overs.

Litchfield (88 off 80 balls) was dropped twice while Mooney (77 not out off 74) and Ellyse Perry (30 retired hurt) received a lifeline each, as the Australians took a 1-0 lead in the three-match affair, which precedes the upcoming ODI World Cup.

During their stay in the middle, Mooney and Sutherland (54 not out off 51) added 116 runs for the third wicket.

Mooney, who was dropped by Deepti Sharma on 56, struck nine fours in her knock while Sutherland had six hits to the fence.

India had done fairly well in the first half of the game to set the visitors a 282-run target, putting their money on their spin battery but when chances were produced, the fielders came up short.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Litchfield made the most of two lifelines to make 88 runs with 14 fours which was laced with spectacular shots across the ground as she set the platform for Australia's successful run chase.

Related Content
Related Content

However, Litchfield had the Indians to thank for that since she received a lifeline as early as in the second over when Jemimah Rodrigues spilled a sitter at midwicket off Sneh Rana when the Australian was yet to open her account.

In the 19th over, Litchfield got another lifeline on 56 when India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropped another easy chance at cover off Radha Yadav.

In between, Perry got a reprieve when Pratika Rawal, coming in from deep midwicket, could not hold on to a skier, which was hit high off a full toss from Radha, in the 17th over.

While the Indians did try their best to build pressure on the Australians in the field, the dropped catches and the occasional misfields did not help.

A firm believer of the reverse-sweep shot, Litchfield executed most of them adroitly.

One of them even went soaring for a boundary over the cover region but over reliance on the stroke led to her dismissal when a top edge was taken by substitute fielder Arundhati Reddy off Rana in the 27th over.

Litchfield's dismissal followed Perry's return to the dressing room owing to a calf strain which prevented her from running comfortably between wickets, putting a halt to their flourish in which the two Australians put on 79 runs for the second wicket.

Perry's exit brought Mooney at the crease while Litchfield's dismissal had no impact on Australia's surge as they won the game comfortably.

Earlier, half-centuries by Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58) and Harleen Deol (54) lifted India Women's to a competitive total.

India were served well by their top order batters with each of them hitting their stride to make significant contributions, even as the middle order players did not get going.

Rawal and Mandhana put on 114 for the first wicket — now the third highest for India against Australia -- showing why they have been a force to reckon with as a pair.

Australia, on their part, used as many as eight bowling options to get their players up and running in Indian conditions, with the ODI World Cup now a fortnight away.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  4. Allies Turned Opponents UPPL, BJP Promise Lasting Peace In Assam’s BTC Poll Manifestos

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  2. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  3. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions