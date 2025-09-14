India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Renuka Singh Likely To Start Ahead Of Arundhati Reddy

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Action-packed Sunday!
Apart from this clash, there is another exciting match that is set to take place at evening. The IND vs PAK T20I in Asia Cup 2025. Check out the match details below.
Live streaming details!
India vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. Check out the live streaming details for the match and get to know where can you catch the live action.
Renuka Singh's back!
With Renuka Singh back for the series from injury, she is expected to start ahead of Arundhati Reddy, who had played the ODIs against England, with Kranti Goud as the other fast bowler. Renunka's ability to swing the ball both ways will help India to get some early breakthroughs.
Women in Blue's great-run!
The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.
Greetings!
Good Morning and Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Women's ODI between India and Australia from Mullanpur. Build-up, pre-match stats, toss update, team news and live updates are on their way. Don't miss any updates, stay tuned.