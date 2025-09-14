India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Renuka Singh Likely To Start Ahead Of Arundhati Reddy

IND-W Vs AUS-W, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live updates from the 1st ODI between India Women and Australia Women in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Australia women's tour of India 2025 is a dry run for the ODI World Cup

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Womens ODI Updates: Key Series Opener
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Key Series Opener Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2025 X | BCCI Women
India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI Live Blog: The first ODI between India Women and Australia Women at Mullanpur marks the beginning of a crucial bilateral series in the lead-up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. With the mega event just days away, both teams are using this series to finalise combinations, assess form, and adapt to match conditions expected during the World Cup. The two teams will meet again at the same venue on Wednesday. The Australia women's tour of India will conclude with the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 30. Follow live updates and scores from the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match:
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Action-packed Sunday!

Apart from this clash, there is another exciting match that is set to take place at evening. The IND vs PAK T20I in Asia Cup 2025. Check out the match details below.

India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 6 On TV And Online

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Live streaming details!

India vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. Check out the live streaming details for the match and get to know where can you catch the live action.

IND-W Vs AUS-W Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch India Women In Action

For quick live scores and updates, follow this live blog, stay tuned for the upcoming action.

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Renuka Singh's back!

With Renuka Singh back for the series from injury, she is expected to start ahead of Arundhati Reddy, who had played the ODIs against England, with Kranti Goud as the other fast bowler. Renunka's ability to swing the ball both ways will help India to get some early breakthroughs.

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Women in Blue's great-run!

The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Greetings!

Good Morning and Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Women's ODI between India and Australia from Mullanpur. Build-up, pre-match stats, toss update, team news and live updates are on their way. Don't miss any updates, stay tuned.

