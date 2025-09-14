India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Renuka Singh Likely To Start Ahead Of Arundhati Reddy

India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Key Series Opener Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2025 X | BCCI Women

India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI Live Blog: The first ODI between India Women and Australia Women at Mullanpur marks the beginning of a crucial bilateral series in the lead-up to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. With the mega event just days away, both teams are using this series to finalise combinations, assess form, and adapt to match conditions expected during the World Cup. The two teams will meet again at the same venue on Wednesday. The Australia women's tour of India will conclude with the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 30. Follow live updates and scores from the IND-W vs AUS-W cricket match:

14 Sept 2025, 12:07:20 pm IST India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Action-packed Sunday! Apart from this clash, there is another exciting match that is set to take place at evening. The IND vs PAK T20I in Asia Cup 2025. Check out the match details below. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 6 On TV And Online

14 Sept 2025, 12:05:31 pm IST India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: India vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

14 Sept 2025, 11:58:03 am IST India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Renuka Singh's back! With Renuka Singh back for the series from injury, she is expected to start ahead of Arundhati Reddy, who had played the ODIs against England, with Kranti Goud as the other fast bowler. Renunka's ability to swing the ball both ways will help India to get some early breakthroughs.

14 Sept 2025, 11:49:58 am IST India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Update: Women in Blue's great-run! The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.