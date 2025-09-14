IND-W Vs AUS-W Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When, Where To Watch India Women In Action

India women's team play Australia in first ODI on September 14
India look to test themselves ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
IND-W vs AUS-W match will be available on Star Sports and JioHotstar
India's women’s cricket team will face Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur). India enter this contest on the back of strong recent form, hoping to validate their batting and bowling combinations ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
The Women in Blue will approach this ODI series following a period of strong performances. The team secured a series win against England and also triumphed in a tri-series in Sri Lanka, which included South Africa.
Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal form India’s crucial top order. Rawal has shown particular consistency at home this year, posting three successive scores over 65, including an 89, a 67, and a stellar 154 in home ODIs.
Kranti Goud strengthens the pace bowling attack, having captured 6-52 in the final ODI against England. The spin department, featuring Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, and young Shree Charani, offers India a valuable balance across various bowling styles.
Australia arrive as champions and consistent favourites in bilateral clashes. They have a formidable record, having won all ten of their bilateral ODI series against India. Moreover, Australia remains unbeaten in their last seven ODIs against India.
Their squad features an established core of top performers, including Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner. The Australian batting line-up boasts considerable depth through Perry, Gardner, and Alyssa Healy, offering formidable scoring options. The bowling attack brings significant experience, with Megan Schutt leading the charge alongside a varied mix of part-spin and pace options.
India Women Vs Australia Women 1st ODI – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI being played?
The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali, Punjab. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match live?
The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network channels.
IND-W Vs AUS-W Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk).
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.