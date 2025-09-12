IND-W Vs AUS-W ODI Series 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, Squad – All You Need To Know

India Women vs Australia Women 2025 ODI Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know about the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
India Womens Cricket Team
The India women's cricket team in training. Photo: X/BCCI
  • IND-W take on AUS-W in a three-match ODI series starting from Sept 14

  • The series will give IND-W ample preparation for the upcoming CWC

  • Streaming, Venues, Squads - all listed below

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is just around the corner and hosts India will look to fine tune their squad as they go head-to-head against the mighty Australia in the three-match ODI series starting from September 14, 2025 in Chandigarh.

The first two matches will be played at the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium and will conclude in New Delhi for the final ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy as hosts India eye their first-ever ICC trophy.

Australia have added uncapped spinner Charli Knott to their squad as a back-up to the experienced Sophie Molineux.

IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Series Full Schedule

  • September 14: 1st ODI – Mullanpur Cricket Stadium – New Chandigarh – 1:30 PM IST

  • September 17: 2nd ODI, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium – New Chandigarh – 1:30 PM IST

  • September 20: 3rd ODI, Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi – 1:30 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Series - Squads

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk)

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (c), Nicole Faltum, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

India vs Australia Women's ODI Live Streaming

The three-game ODI series between India women and Australia women will be broadcast live on television on the Star Sports Network, with the series being available to stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

