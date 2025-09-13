India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 6 On TV And Online

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Streaming: Here's all you need to know about IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match

Abhishek Sharma bats during India's match against UAE in the Asia Cup 2025.
  • India take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14

  • IND hold slight edge over PAK in T20I contests

  • Their last meeting was at the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: India lock horns against Pakistan in the Group A stage of the ongoing Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dubai on September 14, Sunday.

Both sides enter this tie on the back of convincing victories against minnows UAE and Oman, India and Pakistan head into this contest with contradicting fortunes since their last meet-up at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Whilst the Men In Green have struggled on and off the pitch, the Men in Blue have formed an indomitable squad and are favorites to lift the title once again.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 - Head-to-head

  • Total Matches: 13

  • India won: 10

  • Pakistan won: 3

  • Last meeting: India won by 6 runs, New York (June 9, 2024)

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When and where to watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025, Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be played at 8:00 PM IST on September 14, 2025, Sunday in Dubai.

How to watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Group A match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Simultaneously, one can also watch the matches on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, respectively.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 - Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Published At:
