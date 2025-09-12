Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Eyes On Agha's Leadership

Pakistan vs Oman T20I Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match Today: Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 where Pakistan open their campaign tonight against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan are playing their first big tournament after dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 side. Salman Ali Agha aims to lead the Men In Green for their first Asia Cup triumph since 2012. Oman, meanwhile, are aiming to cause an upset and they will be heavily dependent on their captain and experienced opener Jatinder Singh. Will Pakistan make it a one-side clash or will Oman compete? Let us take a look. Follow the PAK v OMN Asia Cup match live with us

12 Sept 2025, 06:12:01 pm IST Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Eyes On Agha Pakistan are playing their first big tournament after dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 side. Salman Ali Agha aims to lead the Men In Green for their first Asia Cup triumph since 2012.

12 Sept 2025, 05:54:44 pm IST Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Key Battles Pakistan have brought in a lot of youngsters for this Asia Cup. The experienced fast bowling duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi also has a point to prove. Check out the PAK vs OMA Key Battles.

12 Sept 2025, 05:39:18 pm IST Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Head To Head Pakistan and Oman are meeting each other for the first time in T20 internationals. So, there is no head to head record.