Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Eyes On Agha's Leadership

Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Eyes On Agha
Pakistan are playing their first big tournament after dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 side. Salman Ali Agha aims to lead the Men In Green for their first Asia Cup triumph since 2012.
Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Key Battles
Pakistan have brought in a lot of youngsters for this Asia Cup. The experienced fast bowling duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi also has a point to prove. Check out the PAK vs OMA Key Battles.
Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Head To Head
Pakistan and Oman are meeting each other for the first time in T20 internationals. So, there is no head to head record.
Pakistan vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Update: Hello
Welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 where Pakistan open their campaign tonight against Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium