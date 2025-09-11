Pakistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 4 On TV And Online

Pakistan kicks off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against debutants Oman in a pivotal Group A fixture at Dubai International Stadium on September 12. Here are the live streaming details for the PAK vs OMA match

Pakistan Vs Oman Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Match 4 On TV And Online
Pakistan aims for a strong start following a recent Tri-Series win, using spin-heavy tactics for UAE conditions. File Photo
  • Pakistan aims for a strong start following a recent Tri-Series win, using spin-heavy tactics for UAE conditions.

  • Oman make their Asia Cup debut, blending passion and perseverance with many players balancing cricket alongside desk jobs.

  • Group A also features India and UAE, with the top two advancing to the Super 4 stage; India-Pakistan clash expected later.

Pakistan begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, at the Dubai International Stadium, facing debutants Oman in their opening Group A match. This fixture serves as crucial preparation ahead of their blockbuster clash with defending champions and arch-rivals India. Pakistan enter the tournament on the back of a dominant performance in the recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final.

Oman, making their Asia Cup debut, come into this game with nothing to lose but a dream to achieve. Many players balance cricket with full-time jobs, and this opportunity marks a historic moment for them. The Oman squad, led by Jatinder Singh, is keen to leave an impression despite the daunting challenge against a more established Pakistan side.

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4– Live Streaming Details

When is the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 being played?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be played on Friday, 12 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Where is the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 being played?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 live online in India?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 live broadcast in India?

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be televised live on the Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports 3, and Tamil/Telugu commentary on Sony Sports 4.

