Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 4

Pakistan and Oman meet for the first time in T20 Internationals
Pakistan’s highest T20I total: 232/6 vs England in 2021
Oman’s highest T20I total: 220/5 vs Bahrain in 2022
Pakistan will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman in a crucial Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on September 12. With no prior T20I head-to-head encounters, this match offers both sides an opportunity to make history.
Pakistan Vs Oman in T20 Internationals: Key Stats
Highest Totals in T20Is
Pakistan: 232/6 in 20 overs vs England at Nottingham on July 16, 2021 (Won)
Oman: 220/5 in 20 overs vs Bahrain at Al Amerat on November 19, 2022 (Won)
Top Batters in T20Is
Pakistan:
Babar Azam – 4,223 runs in 121 innings at an average of 39.84 and strike rate of 129.18
Mohammad Rizwan – 3,414 runs in 93 innings at an average of 47.42 and strike rate of 125.38
Fakhar Zaman – 2,104 runs in 94 innings at an average of 23.12 and strike rate of 132.24
Oman:
Zeeshan Maqsood – 1,364 runs in 61 innings at an average of 26.23 and strike rate of 119.65
Jatinder Singh – 1,346 runs in 62 innings at an average of 24.47 and strike rate of 117.97
Aqib Ilyas – 1,295 runs in 50 innings at an average of 29.43 and strike rate of 123.22
Leading Bowlers in T20Is
Pakistan:
Haris Rauf – 126 wickets in 87 matches at an economy of 8.35
Shadab Khan – 112 wickets in 104 matches at an economy of 7.38
Shaheen Shah Afridi – 108 wickets in 85 matches at an economy of 7.77
Oman:
Bilal Khan – 106 wickets in 76 matches at an economy of 6.85
Fayyaz Butt – 51 wickets in 47 matches at an economy of 7.70
Zeeshan Maqsood – 51 wickets in 60 matches at an economy of 6.50
Although Pakistan’s star players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not part of the Asia Cup squad, the team will look to players like Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha to lead the charge in the tournament. With a strong spin attack led by Mohammad Nawaz and experienced pacers such as Haris Rauf, Pakistan aims to assert dominance early in the Group A clash against Oman.
Form And Key Player Insights Ahead Of The Match
Pakistan has struggled for consistency in Dubai, having lost four of their last five T20Is at the venue. Their only recent success came against India during the 2022 Asia Cup, which gives them confidence ahead of this encounter.
On the bowling front, Mohammad Nawaz has been exceptional this year, taking 20 wickets in just 11 games and standing out as the top wicket-taker among all bowlers from Full Member nations in T20Is.
The Pakistan vs Oman match will be live-streamed from 8:00 PM IST on Sony LIV and broadcasted on Sony Sports channels in India.