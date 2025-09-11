Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Get key player battles to watch ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 between PAK and OMA at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 12

Outlook Sports Desk
Spin battle will be crucial, with Pakistan’s Nawaz and Oman’s Shakeel Ahmed and Samay Shrivastava expected to exploit the slow UAE pitches. File Photo
  • Pakistan and Oman will face each other for the first time in T20 Internationals during their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai.

  • Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Sahibzada Farhan are expected to lead Pakistan’s charge with the bat and ball, while Oman’s Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem will be key batting threats.

  • Spin battle will be crucial, with Pakistan’s Nawaz and Oman’s Shakeel Ahmed and Samay Shrivastava expected to exploit the slow UAE pitches.

Pakistan begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman in a Group A clash on Friday, September 12, at the Dubai International Stadium. Here’s a look at the key player battles that could define the contest.

With Oman making their debut in the Asia Cup and Pakistan entering as one of the tournament favorites, this match offers contrasting narratives. Pakistan, fresh off their UAE T20I Tri-Series win, will look to assert dominance early. Oman, meanwhile, seek to defy the odds and make a memorable start. Conditions in Dubai and the slow pitches favor spinners, adding further intrigue to the match-up.

Despite this being their first-ever T20 international encounter, several individual battles will be crucial to watch.

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Key Player Battles To Watch

Jatinder Singh vs Saim Ayub

Oman’s top-order batter Jatinder Singh comes into the game with 289 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.9 and a striking 131.36 SR. His aggressive intent makes him a key player for Oman’s scoring hopes. Pakistan’s young star Saim Ayub has been consistent with 263 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.3 and a strike rate of 132.16. Ayub’s form and ability to anchor the innings while rotating strike could be a decisive factor in neutralizing Jatinder’s power-hitting.

Aamir Kaleem vs Sahibzada Farhan

Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, an important middle-order batter with 212 runs at a 26.5 average and a 133.33 SR, will be tasked with stabilizing the innings or accelerating the run rate as needed. Opposing him, Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has been in explosive touch, with 217 runs in 9 matches at an impressive 140 SR. Farhan’s aggressive stroke play could overpower Oman’s bowling attack if he gets going early.

Shakeel Ahmed vs Mohammad Nawaz

Oman’s leading bowler Shakeel Ahmed has been economical and consistent, claiming 11 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 6.45 and a strike rate of 20.72. He could pose a challenge to Pakistan’s middle order, particularly against right-handers. On the other side, Pakistan’s experienced Mohammad Nawaz leads the spin attack with 20 wickets in 10 matches, an economy of 6.43, and a strike rate of 9.8. Nawaz’s variations and control could exploit Oman’s inexperience under pressure.

