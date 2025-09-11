Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: PAK Vs OMA T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Head-to-head record, match prediction and other details for PAK vs OMA, Match 4, at Dubai International Stadium on Friday, September 12

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: PAK Vs OMA T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction
Pakistan face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 12 in Dubai. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Pakistan face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 12 in Dubai.

  • PAK vs OMA T20I head-to-head: First-ever meeting in T20 internationals.

  • Google win probability: Pakistan 96%, Oman 4%.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, with a Group A clash against debutants Oman at the Dubai International Stadium. Get PAK vs OMA T20I head-to-head record and match prediction here.

The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be live streamed on Friday, 12 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).

Pakistan enters the tournament on a high after winning the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series, defeating Afghanistan comprehensively. Led by Salman Ali Agha, the side boasts a potent spin attack and aggressive approach designed for UAE’s slow pitches. Their recent form and experience make them strong contenders to start their Asia Cup with a win.

Oman, making their Asia Cup debut, enters the contest with minimal pressure but big aspirations. The team is a mix of passionate cricketers and office professionals balancing cricket with day jobs, creating an inspiring journey to this stage. They will look to make their mark but face a daunting task against a much stronger opponent.

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Head-To-Head Record

Pakistan and Oman will meet each other for the first time in T20 internationals.

Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Match Prediction

Despite the lack of previous head-to-head history, the balance of power is clearly with Pakistan. Google’s prediction puts Pakistan’s chances of victory at 96%, reflecting their superior form, experience, and strong squad depth. Oman, though full of spirit and determination, remain clear underdogs in this contest.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

