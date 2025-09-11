Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: PAK Vs OMA T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Pakistan face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 12 in Dubai.
PAK vs OMA T20I head-to-head: First-ever meeting in T20 internationals.
Google win probability: Pakistan 96%, Oman 4%.
Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Friday, September 12, with a Group A clash against debutants Oman at the Dubai International Stadium. Get PAK vs OMA T20I head-to-head record and match prediction here.
The Pakistan vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 will be live streamed on Friday, 12 September 2025, at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time).
Pakistan enters the tournament on a high after winning the recent UAE T20I Tri-Series, defeating Afghanistan comprehensively. Led by Salman Ali Agha, the side boasts a potent spin attack and aggressive approach designed for UAE’s slow pitches. Their recent form and experience make them strong contenders to start their Asia Cup with a win.
Oman, making their Asia Cup debut, enters the contest with minimal pressure but big aspirations. The team is a mix of passionate cricketers and office professionals balancing cricket with day jobs, creating an inspiring journey to this stage. They will look to make their mark but face a daunting task against a much stronger opponent.
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Head-To-Head Record
Pakistan and Oman will meet each other for the first time in T20 internationals.
Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Match Prediction
Despite the lack of previous head-to-head history, the balance of power is clearly with Pakistan. Google’s prediction puts Pakistan’s chances of victory at 96%, reflecting their superior form, experience, and strong squad depth. Oman, though full of spirit and determination, remain clear underdogs in this contest.