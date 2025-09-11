India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs UAE Match 2 – Check Results

India's Shivam Dube, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United Arab Emirates's Junaid Siddique during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

India's Shivam Dube, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of United Arab Emirates's Junaid Siddique during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair