India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs UAE Match 2 – Check Results

India beat United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Kuldeep Yadav captured four wickets for seven runs
Shivam Dube took three wickets for four runs
India restricted UAE to 57 runs in 13.1 overs
India emphatically defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Stadium.
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets for just seven runs, while seamer Shivam Dube took three for four, restricting UAE to 57 runs. India then rapidly pursued the target, marking the lowest-ever T20I score conceded by India in the format. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma spearheaded the chase with a quickfire 30 runs.
UAE Batting Collapses Against India
Kuldeep Yadav's sharp googlies perplexed the UAE batters, as he took four wickets for just seven runs. Shivam Dube also excelled, dismissing three batters for only four runs. India dismissed UAE in 13.1 overs, posting UAE’s lowest T20I total against them.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav, whose side broke a streak of 15 consecutive lost tosses, elected to field after winning the toss, asserting his team’s “flexibility”.
Alishan Sharafu (22) and captain Muhammad Waseem (19) provided UAE with a reasonable start, reaching 41 for two in the powerplay. However, the batters then collapsed against Kuldeep’s incisive spin, and Dube, too, sharpened his game for tougher contests.
Bumrah, despite appearing somewhat rusty in his first T20I since last year's ICC World Cup, delivered a characteristic yorker to dismiss Sharafu.
Junaid Siddique's Stumping And Recall
A notable moment occurred when India recalled number 10 batter Junaid Siddique. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson had dismissed Siddique via a stumping after the batter wandered out of his crease, having missed a pull shot from Dube. India accepted Siddique’s explanation that he became 'distracted' by a rag that fell from Dube’s pocket.
Despite the reprieve, Siddique failed to score, falling to Dube's next legitimate delivery. Suryakumar Yadav cleanly held a high catch at mid-on to dismiss him.
Kuldeep Yadav then concluded the innings, claiming Haider Ali's wicket caught behind.
India Achieve Rapid Chase In Group A Opener
In the Group A match, India confidently chased down the target, reaching 60 for one in just 4.3 overs.
Left-handed Abhishek Sharma demonstrated his ability to quickly unsettle bowlers during the powerplay, smashing spinner Ali's first ball for a six over wide extra cover with his characteristic inside-out shot. Sharma’s 16-ball innings included three sixes and two boundaries.
India required only 10 runs when Abhishek miscued Siddique’s short ball and was caught at wide mid-wicket. Suryakumar Yadav then dispatched Siddique’s very next delivery over fine-leg for a six.
Shubman Gill, ending on an unbeaten 20, completed the victory with a boundary to mid-on off childhood teammate Simranjeet Singh, as UAE suffered a significant defeat in their group, which also includes Pakistan and tournament debutants Oman.
India Vs UAE: Key Player Performances
Kuldeep Yadav’s exceptional figures of four for seven highlight his control and effectiveness against the UAE line-up, dismantling their middle order with his variations. Shivam Dube’s three for four proved instrumental in accelerating the collapse, proving his value as a crucial support bowler.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to field first, despite India's recent struggles at the toss, underscored his confidence in the bowling attack and the team’s flexible approach.
Abhishek Sharma's aggressive thirty runs at the top provided the necessary impetus for a swift chase, ensuring India's strong start in the tournament.
Even with Jasprit Bumrah's initial rustiness, the team's comprehensive performance showcased its depth and readiness for forthcoming challenges.
(With AP Inputs)