IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Review: Kuldeep Yadav On Target As India Make Short Work Of United Arab Emirates

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too good for the UAE batters, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs

P
PTI
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE-Vs-India-AP-Photo
United Arab Emirates's Simranjeet Singh, left, talks with India's Shubman Gill after India won the match during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday. Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat UAE by nine-wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 match

  • Kuldeep Yadav scalped 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs

  • India chased down the paltry total of 57 in just 4.3 overs

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday.

Kuldeep didn't show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.

Call it an irony, it was left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who once bowled to Shubman in his pre-teens, was hit for the winning runs by the Indian vice-captain.

India's batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball.

"Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that's what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role here," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post match presentation.

Related Content
Related Content

That the match would end way before time was clear once captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field.

The bowling plans laid by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar were perfectly executed by the unit with the Dubai track helping the skillful Indian spinners.

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too good for the UAE batters, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs. UAE lost as many eight wickets for 10 runs after being 47 for two in the ninth over.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/19 in 3 overs) started the slide with a perfect yorker to remove Kerala born Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17 balls), who had till then survived audaciously with three boundaries and a six.

Once Bumrah landed a perfect one at the base of Sharafu's boots, UAE's promising start turned into a sorry tale with batters making a beeline back to the dug-out.

The troika of spinners -- Kuldeep, Varun Chakravarthy (1/4 in 2 overs) and Axar Patel (1/13 in 3 overs) are bowlers whom the players from associate nations don't play regularly and UAE had no clue how to counter them. Shivam Dube (3/4 in 2 overs), whose bowling is going to be important heading into T20 World Cup, helped himself with career-best figures, polishing off the tail in style.

Dube hit the right length during his two over spell, bowling at a speed of late 120 kmph and keeping a fullish length while slipping in the odd back of length heavy delivery.

Rahul Chopra wanted to hit out of trouble against Kuldeep and was holed out at long-on while left-handed Harshit Kaushik had no clue how to tackle a chinaman's googly -- one that comes into the southpaw.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22 balls) found it difficult to get going and when he tried to sweep Kuldeep, the ball bounced a tad extra.

In all, the Indian bowlers delivered 81 balls -- 13.1 overs plus two wides and UAE batters couldn't score off 52 deliveries.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  2. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

  3. South Africa Vs England, 1st T20I: Proteas Seal 14-Run Win In Rain-Affected Opener

  4. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  5. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  5. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters