New Zealand Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Allen-Seifert's Record Opening Stand Powers Kiwi Win

Big-hitting openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert slammed half-centuries as New Zealand drubbed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match in Chennai on Tuesday (February 10). Allen (84 not out) and Seifert (89 not out) made mincemeat of the inexperienced UAE bowlers as the Kiwis overhauled the target of 174 in just 15.2 overs. This was also the highest partnership for any wicket at the T20 World Cup. Earlier, skipper Muhammad Waseem and the promising Alishan Sharafu hit fifties to carry the UAE to a competitive 173 for six.

New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, and Finn Allen celebrates after won the match against United Arab Emirates during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Chennai, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, center, and Finn Allen, right, run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' Mayank Kumar plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu, left, celebrates as United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem looks on his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' captain Muhammad Waseem, left, and Alishan Sharafu greets each other during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
United Arab Emirates' Alishan Sharafu plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and United Arab Emirates in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
