New Zealand Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Allen-Seifert's Record Opening Stand Powers Kiwi Win
Big-hitting openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert slammed half-centuries as New Zealand drubbed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Group D match in Chennai on Tuesday (February 10). Allen (84 not out) and Seifert (89 not out) made mincemeat of the inexperienced UAE bowlers as the Kiwis overhauled the target of 174 in just 15.2 overs. This was also the highest partnership for any wicket at the T20 World Cup. Earlier, skipper Muhammad Waseem and the promising Alishan Sharafu hit fifties to carry the UAE to a competitive 173 for six.
