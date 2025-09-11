Asia Cup 2025: India Demolish UAE To Get Their Campaign Off To A Flyer - Data Debrief

Host nation UAE put on just 57 from their innings in Dubai
India hammered the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in their Asia Cup opener. Host nation UAE put on just 57 from their innings in Dubai on Tuesday, with Kuldeep Yadav taking an astonishing 4-7.
Shivam Dube took 3-4 while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy chipped in with a wicket each as India's bowlers dismantled the opposition inside 14 overs.
Openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and Muhammad Waseem (19) were the only players to reach double figures for the UAE.
And India made light work of their chase, needing just 27 balls to wrap up an emphatic triumph.
Abhishek Sharma knocked off 30 runs before he was dismissed by Junaid Siddique (1-16), paving the way for Shubman Gill (20 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven not out) to steer India to victory.
Data Debrief: India live up to the billing
India are the big favourites to clinch the title, and they lived up to that label. No team has ever scored fewer runs against the Men in Blue in a completed T20I than UAE's effort here.
They sealed victory with 93 balls to spare, which is the second-most deliveries that a full-member side has had remaining when wrapping up a T20I win, after England against Oman last year (101 balls).