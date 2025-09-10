India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav's Triple Strike Wrecks United Arab Emirates - Watch Video

IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20 2025: India started their Asia Cup title defence with a sensational win over the United Araba Emirates, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's game-changing triple-wicket over. Watch the wrist spinner's magical spell

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Three Wickets
India's Kuldeep Yadav, second right, celebrate the wicket of United Arab Emirates's Rahul Chopra during the Asia Cup Cricket match between United Arab Emirates and India at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep Yadav turned the India vs UAE clash with a stunning ninth over, taking three wickets in four balls to rip through the middle order

  • His victims included Rahul Chopra, captain Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik, all dismissed with different deliveries

  • UAE collapsed from 50/5 to 57 all out in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep finishing on 3/7 in 2.1 overs

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a clinical spell in the India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday (September 10).

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first in their opening Group A fixture, and the decision paid off swiftly. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, followed by Varun Chakravarthy, but it was Kuldeep Yadav's one over that changed the course of the innings.

The 30-year-old wrist-spinner from Kanpur picked up three wickets in the ninth over, dismantling the UAE middle order with distinct deliveries.

His triple-wicket over began with Rahul Chopra caught at wide long-on by Shubman Gill, followed by UAE captain Muhammad Waseem trapped LBW while attempting a sweep, and concluded with Harshit Kaushik bowled through the gate by a well-disguised googly.

The triple blow left the UAE reeling at 50/5, and eventually got all out for 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 3/7 in 2.1 overs.

The Group A clash saw India winning the toss and opting to bowl first, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Bumrah struck early with a crucial opening wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube ran through the middle order, combining for a devastating three-wicket haul.

Their clinical performance put the UAE on the back foot from the start, helping India dominate the innings.

India will take on their bitter rivals Pakistan in their next Group A match on Sunday (September 14) at the same venue, while the UAE face fellow minnows Oman on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Published At:
