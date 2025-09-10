India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav's Triple Strike Wrecks United Arab Emirates - Watch Video

In Asia Cup 2025, Kuldeep Yadav turned the India vs UAE clash with a stunning ninth over, taking three wickets in four balls to rip through the middle order
His victims included Rahul Chopra, captain Muhammad Waseem, and Harshit Kaushik, all dismissed with different deliveries
UAE collapsed from 50/5 to 57 all out in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep finishing on 3/7 in 2.1 overs
Kuldeep Yadav delivered a clinical spell in the India vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 match 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday (September 10).
After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first in their opening Group A fixture, and the decision paid off swiftly. Jasprit Bumrah struck early, followed by Varun Chakravarthy, but it was Kuldeep Yadav's one over that changed the course of the innings.
The 30-year-old wrist-spinner from Kanpur picked up three wickets in the ninth over, dismantling the UAE middle order with distinct deliveries.
His triple-wicket over began with Rahul Chopra caught at wide long-on by Shubman Gill, followed by UAE captain Muhammad Waseem trapped LBW while attempting a sweep, and concluded with Harshit Kaushik bowled through the gate by a well-disguised googly.
The Group A clash saw India winning the toss and opting to bowl first, a decision that paid immediate dividends. Bumrah struck early with a crucial opening wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube ran through the middle order, combining for a devastating three-wicket haul.
Their clinical performance put the UAE on the back foot from the start, helping India dominate the innings.
India will take on their bitter rivals Pakistan in their next Group A match on Sunday (September 14) at the same venue, while the UAE face fellow minnows Oman on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.