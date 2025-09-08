Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

The Asia Cup 2025 promises fierce battles, iconic rivalries, and emerging talents. India start as favorites, with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan predicted to make the top four. With eight teams in contention for the first time, the tournament blends tradition, rivalry, and opportunity in equal measure

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lead the race as defending champions with a balanced squad despite missing senior stars.

  • Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s experience make them strong semifinal contenders.

  • Afghanistan’s rise adds intrigue as they eye upsets and a historic campaign

As cricket fever grips the continent, all eyes are on the Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Under the glittering lights of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, eight teams—India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE—will battle for continental glory in the fast-paced T20 format.

This edition marks the 17th staging of the tournament and only the third time it is being played as a T20 competition after 2016 and 2022. India and Sri Lanka won those earlier editions, and both remain among the strongest contenders this year.

The format will feature two groups, followed by a Super Four stage, with the top two reaching the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India – Defending Champions and Favourites

India enter the Asia Cup as defending champions and are once again seen as the team to beat. Led by captain Surya Kumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, India boasts a batting unit packed with explosive stroke players like Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh.

India's training has begun in full flow in UAE. - X/ACCMedia1
India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The bowling attack is equally formidable, with Jasprit Bumrah spearheading alongside Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Despite the absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s youthful energy and balance across departments make them the strongest favorites for the crown.

Pakistan – Unpredictable Yet Dangerous

Pakistan remain India’s biggest rivals, with their fast-bowling arsenal led by Shaheen Shah Afridi posing a serious threat. While their batting lineup has undergone surprising changes and is missing familiar names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the team still carries the traditional unpredictability that can turn any game on its head.

Pakistan leverages their strong record in UAE T20Is with 76.92% win rate since 2016. - X | Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan’s ability to thrive under pressure makes them a strong contender for a top-four finish, with every clash involving them promising high drama.

Sri Lanka – Masters of Strategy

Sri Lanka, the most consistent side in Asia Cup history alongside India, thrive on strategic brilliance and tournament temperament. Their ability to punch above their weight in pressure moments has brought them six titles, and they will once again rely on their tactical nous and young match-winners to stay competitive in UAE conditions.

Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know - X | ACBOfficials
Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While not as star-studded as India or Pakistan, Sri Lanka’s adaptability ensures they remain a solid pick for the last four.

Afghanistan – The Dark Horse

Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know - X | ACBOfficials
Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afghanistan continue to rise as a force in world cricket, particularly in the T20 format. With match-winners like Rashid Khan and a core of aggressive batters, they have the ability to surprise traditional heavyweights. Their familiarity with subcontinental conditions and fearless approach make them a dangerous dark horse. For Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 is not just about upsetting big names but also a platform to prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
