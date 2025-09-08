Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Here are all the details of Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025 with schedule, tournament history and squad details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
afghanistan-vs-south-africa-2nd-odi-x
Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know Photo: X | ACBOfficials
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan team will be led by Rashid Khan in the Asia Cup 2025

  • They will play their opening game against Hong Kong on September 9

  • Catch all the details ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign

With the Asia Cup 2025 almost upon us, Afghanistan enter the tournament as one of the most exciting teams to watch. No longer the underdogs, the Rashid Khan-led side have grown into genuine contenders after their semi-final run at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Their fearless brand of cricket, world-class spinners, and all-round depth make them dangerous floaters who can beat anyone on their day. The big question is whether they can finally turn promise into silverware.

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Captain & Leadership

Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Widely regarded as one of the best T20 players in the world, Rashid brings unmatched quality with the ball and sharp leadership skills.

He thrives under pressure and enjoys marshalling his troops in crunch situations. With a deep pool of spinners and versatile all-rounders at his disposal, Rashid has the flexibility every skipper dreams of heading into a tournament of this magnitude.

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: History So Far

Afghanistan are yet to win the Asia Cup. Their best finishes so far have been fourth place in 2014, 2018 and 2022, but those campaigns signaled steady progress. The turning point came with their impressive semi-final run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which proved they can challenge the biggest teams on the global stage.

Related Content
Related Content
Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses - Photo: X | BCCI
Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Against Pakistan in T20Is, Afghanistan have won four of nine games, while they hold a 7–5 edge over Bangladesh. Against Sri Lanka, they have won three of eight. Although they are still searching for their first win against India, their record shows they are no longer pushovers.

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Key Players

Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains Afghanistan’s aggressive option at the top, capable of taking down pace attacks in the powerplay. Ibrahim Zadran brings balance with his ability to anchor the innings. Skipper Rashid Khan is the team’s biggest match-winner, while young Noor Ahmad has grown into a strike bowler after a brilliant IPL 2025 season.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to be their economy king, especially in the powerplay, and offers control that allows Rashid and Noor to attack. Azmatullah Omarzai is a genuine three-dimensional cricketer who can swing the new ball and finish with the bat.

File photo of India's Shubman Gill who celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mohammad Nabi, their evergreen all-rounder, adds experience and calmness, while pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq provide variety and penetration with the new ball and at the death.

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rashid Khan To Captain Afghanistan In Asia Cup 2025. - File Photo
Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Fixtures

September 9: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium

September 16: Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Sheikh Zayed Stadium

September 18: Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info

Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  2. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

  3. England Vs South Africa Highlights, 3rd ODI: Root-Bethell, Archer Power ENG To Record 342-Run Win

  4. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Final: Sinner Breaks To Lead 5-2 In Set 2

  2. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Reflects On Victory Journey - ' I Kept Calm'

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Carlos Alcaraz: Duo Set To Resume Rivalry In New York As Another Slam Final Awaits

  4. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  5. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  4. UK Prosecutors Inspect Tihar Jail as India Pushes Extradition of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Russia Strikes Kyiv With Drones And Missiles; Smoke Rises From Cabinet Building

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise