Afghanistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan team will be led by Rashid Khan in the Asia Cup 2025
They will play their opening game against Hong Kong on September 9
Catch all the details ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign
With the Asia Cup 2025 almost upon us, Afghanistan enter the tournament as one of the most exciting teams to watch. No longer the underdogs, the Rashid Khan-led side have grown into genuine contenders after their semi-final run at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Their fearless brand of cricket, world-class spinners, and all-round depth make them dangerous floaters who can beat anyone on their day. The big question is whether they can finally turn promise into silverware.
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Captain & Leadership
Rashid Khan will captain Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Widely regarded as one of the best T20 players in the world, Rashid brings unmatched quality with the ball and sharp leadership skills.
He thrives under pressure and enjoys marshalling his troops in crunch situations. With a deep pool of spinners and versatile all-rounders at his disposal, Rashid has the flexibility every skipper dreams of heading into a tournament of this magnitude.
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: History So Far
Afghanistan are yet to win the Asia Cup. Their best finishes so far have been fourth place in 2014, 2018 and 2022, but those campaigns signaled steady progress. The turning point came with their impressive semi-final run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which proved they can challenge the biggest teams on the global stage.
Against Pakistan in T20Is, Afghanistan have won four of nine games, while they hold a 7–5 edge over Bangladesh. Against Sri Lanka, they have won three of eight. Although they are still searching for their first win against India, their record shows they are no longer pushovers.
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Key Players
Rahmanullah Gurbaz remains Afghanistan’s aggressive option at the top, capable of taking down pace attacks in the powerplay. Ibrahim Zadran brings balance with his ability to anchor the innings. Skipper Rashid Khan is the team’s biggest match-winner, while young Noor Ahmad has grown into a strike bowler after a brilliant IPL 2025 season.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to be their economy king, especially in the powerplay, and offers control that allows Rashid and Noor to attack. Azmatullah Omarzai is a genuine three-dimensional cricketer who can swing the new ball and finish with the bat.
Mohammad Nabi, their evergreen all-rounder, adds experience and calmness, while pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq provide variety and penetration with the new ball and at the death.
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Allah Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Fixtures
September 9: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Sheikh Zayed Stadium
September 16: Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, Sheikh Zayed Stadium
September 18: Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka, Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info
Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.