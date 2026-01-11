Karnataka Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Where To Watch 1st Quarterfinal?

Karnataka face Mumbai in 1st quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Devdutt Padikkal has score 4 centuries so far in the tournament
Check out live streaming details below
As the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 enters its knockout phase, Karnataka and Mumbai are set for a high-stakes quarterfinal clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Karnataka finished strongly in the group stage, showcasing depth in both batting and bowling led by consistent performers like Devdutt Padikkal and Abhinav Manohar, with the side posting competitive totals and defending effectively at crucial moments.
Their ability to chase challenging targets and maintain composure under pressure has been evident, including key victories that secured their place in the top eight.
Mumbai, on the other hand, had a roller-coaster group campaign, highlighted by explosive individual knocks such as Sarfaraz Khan’s blistering 157 off 75 balls, although the team slipped up in a few tight games along the way.
With experienced batters and an aggressive approach, the defending champions will look to reset and apply pressure early, while the bowlers must strike at key junctures to contain Karnataka’s formidable batting lineup.
Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Karnataka Vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Karnataka Vs Mumbai will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Karnataka Vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Mumbai: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Shashank Attarde, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Ishan Mulchandani
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Sharath BR, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, Vidyadhar Patil