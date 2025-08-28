Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Virat Kohli’s 56 not out from 47 balls guided India to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, sealing their place in the final with five wickets and four balls to spare. India had been in early trouble at 16 for 2, but Kohli, supported by Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, steadily rebuilt the innings. Earlier, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with early breakthroughs, and combined with Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin, they restricted Sri Lanka to 138 for 9, making the chase manageable.