Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

The Asia Cup has delivered some of cricket’s most thrilling moments, from last-ball heroics to fierce rivalries between India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. As the countdown begins for the 2025 edition, we revisit 10 of the greatest matches that captured the drama, intensity, and magic of this iconic tournament

Outlook Sports Desk
Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses
  • The Asia Cup has consistently produced thrilling matches featuring last-ball finishes, upsets, and historic performances.

  • Legendary India-Pakistan clashes and clutch performances by players like Shahid Afridi and Kedar Jadhav have defined the tournament.

  • Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have also delivered unforgettable moments, showcasing competitiveness across Asia.

The Asia Cup has long been cricket’s premier continental showdown, delivering thrilling moments, fierce rivalries, and countless nail-biting finishes. Over the years, it has produced unforgettable matches that keep fans hooked well beyond the final ball, from last-ball heroics and surprise upsets to epic battles between cricketing giants.

As the countdown to Asia Cup 2025 begins, it’s the perfect time to revisit 10 of the tournament’s greatest matches—games that perfectly captured the drama, excitement, and magic that make this competition so beloved across Asia.

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final 2018 – Last-Ball Thriller

In Dubai, Bangladesh posted a challenging 222, led by Litton Das’s magnificent century. India’s chase was tense, with wickets falling under pressure, but Kedar Jadhav’s calm, match-winning innings despite injury sealed a dramatic three-wicket victory on the last ball, keeping millions of fans glued till the final delivery.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2014 – Nail-Biting Comeback

In Mirpur, Bangladesh piled up 326 runs, highlighted by Anamul Haque’s brilliant century. Pakistan’s chase, led by Ahmed Shehzad, remained tense until Shahid Afridi unleashed 59 off 25 balls, steering Pakistan to a thrilling three-wicket win in the final overs.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2014 – Afridi’s Heroic Finish

Chasing India’s 246, Pakistan needed two sixes off the final two balls. Shahid Afridi’s back-to-back sixes off Ravichandran Ashwin snatched victory in one of the most dramatic finishes in Asia Cup history, epitomizing the intensity of the India-Pakistan rivalry.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 1997 Final – Sri Lanka’s Masterclass

In Colombo, India set a competitive 239/7, anchored by Mohammad Azharuddin’s elegant 81. Sri Lanka chased it down comfortably with Marvan Atapattu scoring 84 and Sanath Jayasuriya contributing 63, winning by 8 wickets in 36.5 overs and demonstrating strategic mastery and composure.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Final 2012 – Heart-Stopping Finish

In Dhaka, Pakistan set 236. Bangladesh fought hard but fell agonizingly short by two runs. Pakistan’s bowlers held their nerve under immense pressure, delivering a thrilling finale that highlighted the growing competitiveness in Asian cricket.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2016 – Clinical Victory

Virat Kohli’s 56 not out from 47 balls guided India to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, sealing their place in the final with five wickets and four balls to spare. India had been in early trouble at 16 for 2, but Kohli, supported by Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, steadily rebuilt the innings. Earlier, Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with early breakthroughs, and combined with Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin, they restricted Sri Lanka to 138 for 9, making the chase manageable.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2014 – Pulsating Group-Stage Clash

Lahiru Thirimanne starred with 101 off 108 balls as Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, ending their long-standing finals hoodoo. Lasith Malinga led the bowling with five wickets for 56, dismantling Pakistan’s top order, while Mahela Jayawardene provided crucial support with the bat. Despite Fawad Alam’s maiden hundred for Pakistan, Sri Lanka chased down 260 for 5 with five wickets in hand and 22 balls remaining, securing a comfortable and memorable victory.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2012 – Classic Rivalry Rekindled

India’s batting faced a big test in Mirpur, chasing 289 against Pakistan, who have a strong bowling attack. After recently chasing 321 in Hobart, they once again showed their strength in the subcontinent. Virat Kohli led the chase with a career-best 183, helping India complete their highest successful ODI chase. With three hundreds in his last four innings and 11 overall, Kohli has been in outstanding form.

Sri Lanka vs India, Asia Cup 2022 – Sri Lanka’s Resurgence

Sri Lanka edged India in a thrilling Asia Cup clash in Dubai, winning with just one ball to spare. Dilshan Madushanka led the bowlers with 3 for 24, while Rohit Sharma’s 72 guided India to a challenging total. In reply, Sri Lanka’s openers gave a strong start, but wickets from Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin made it tense. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and captain Dasun Shanaka held their nerve to see Sri Lanka home, keeping them on track for the final.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016 – Home Triumph

In Dhaka, Bangladesh chased a modest 130-run target set by Pakistan. Despite early setbacks, Soumya Sarkar’s composed 48 guided the home side to a five-wicket win in 19.1 overs, marking a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket on home soil.

Published At:
