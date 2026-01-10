Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026: UPW Bowlin First - Check Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026: Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in WPL 2026 as Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning renew their leadership rivalry in a high-stakes opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Womens Premier League 2026
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026: Gardner Vs Lanning Rekindles Aussie Rivalry Photo: X/ UPWarriorz
info_icon

The Gujarat Giants kick off their WPL 2026 campaign tonight against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, looking to build on last season’s strong finish and playoff appearance.

After a mega auction reshaped both squads, Gujarat have bolstered their lineup around captain Ashleigh Gardner and experienced opener Beth Mooney, combining international firepower with emerging Indian talent.

For UP Warriorz, this match represents a fresh start under new leadership and strategic changes after a disappointing bottom-place finish in 2025. With powerhouses like Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma leading their batting and bowling units, the Warriorz aim to reset momentum early and make a statement in their first game of the season.

Conditions at DY Patil are expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball, with the pitch historically aiding stroke-makers once set and defending bowlers later on.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Ball-By-Ball commentary

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Toss Update

UP Warriorz Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Related Content
Related Content

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Live Streaming

The Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026, match 2 will telecast live on Star Sports Network. The contest will also stream live on the JioHotstar app.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Squads

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned In Dambulla Due To Heavy Rain

  3. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener