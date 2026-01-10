Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Score, Women's Premier League 2026: UPW Bowlin First - Check Playing XIs

The Gujarat Giants kick off their WPL 2026 campaign tonight against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, looking to build on last season’s strong finish and playoff appearance.
After a mega auction reshaped both squads, Gujarat have bolstered their lineup around captain Ashleigh Gardner and experienced opener Beth Mooney, combining international firepower with emerging Indian talent.
For UP Warriorz, this match represents a fresh start under new leadership and strategic changes after a disappointing bottom-place finish in 2025. With powerhouses like Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma leading their batting and bowling units, the Warriorz aim to reset momentum early and make a statement in their first game of the season.
Conditions at DY Patil are expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball, with the pitch historically aiding stroke-makers once set and defending bowlers later on.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Ball-By-Ball commentary
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Toss Update
UP Warriorz Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2026: Squads
Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena