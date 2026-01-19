GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Target Fifth Win Against Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Smriti Mandhana, right, and Georgia Voll sprint between the wickets during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Monday, January 19, 2026. RCB are the only team unbeaten this season, winning all four of their matches so far. Smriti Mandhana and co will look to make it five wins from five tonight as the Vadodara leg kicks off. GG, meanwhile, started the season strongly with two wins but have since slipped with back-to-back defeats. Ashleigh Gardner’s side will similarly look for a positive response tonight. Follow the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2026 Match 12 live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES