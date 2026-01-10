Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 2 of the Women's Premier League 2025-26 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs Photo: X/ wplt20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in WPL 2026 second match in Navi Mumbai

  • UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz face off in Match 2 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with both teams eager to start the season on a high note.

The Giants, led by all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and bolstered by Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine, aim to carry momentum from last season’s playoff run into today’s clash, taking advantage of a strong batting lineup and balanced bowling attack.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, under new captain Meg Lanning, look to translate leadership and experience into early success after finishing well below expectations previously. With the toss already done and Warriorz choosing to bowl first, this encounter promises strategic depth and a competitive start to the WPL campaign.

Also Check: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Live Score

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Toss Update

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field first.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Related Content
Related Content

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

The second match of the Women's Premier League between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: IND Post Massive 374/8 After Dominant Batting Show

  2. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Momin Qamar Sends Shahriar Back As BAN Slip To 95/5

  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Ro-Ko Take Centre Stage As Men In Blue Eye Winning Start In Vadodara

  5. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

  5. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener