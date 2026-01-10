Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants face UP Warriorz in WPL 2026 second match in Navi Mumbai
UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first
Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz face off in Match 2 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with both teams eager to start the season on a high note.
The Giants, led by all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and bolstered by Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine, aim to carry momentum from last season’s playoff run into today’s clash, taking advantage of a strong batting lineup and balanced bowling attack.
Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, under new captain Meg Lanning, look to translate leadership and experience into early success after finishing well below expectations previously. With the toss already done and Warriorz choosing to bowl first, this encounter promises strategic depth and a competitive start to the WPL campaign.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz Women: Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
The second match of the Women's Premier League between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: Squads
Gujarat Giants Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ayushi Soni, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shipra Giri(w), Shweta Sehrawat, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Chloe Tryon, Gongadi Trisha, Kranti Gaud, Suman Meena