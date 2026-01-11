Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Where To Watch 2nd Quarterfinal?

Uttar Pradesh face Saurashtra in 2nd quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
UP are unbeaten in the tournament so far
Check out live streaming details below
Uttar Pradesh head into their quarterfinal clash with Saurashtra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru off the back of a dominating group stage, where they finished unbeaten and booked their spot with confidence.
Their momentum was powered by a string of strong batting performances, including a century from Dhruv Jurel that anchored a key victory over Bengal to secure their seventh straight win.
UP’s top order, featuring consistent run-getters like Jurel and Aryan Juyal, has been aggressive and reliable, while captain Rinku Singh has provided finishing fire, a combination that makes them a formidable contender in knockout conditions.
Saurashtra, meanwhile, enter the quarterfinal with form of their own after finishing second in Group D, highlighted by impressive wins including a 31-run victory over Railways and a big 145-run triumph against Gujarat in their final league match.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Aditya Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Kunal Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary