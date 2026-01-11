Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Where To Watch 2nd Quarterfinal?

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XIs for the VHT 2025-26 quarterfinal clash between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra on Sunday, January 11, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Where To Watch 2nd Quarterfinal? Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh face Saurashtra in 2nd quarterfinal of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • UP are unbeaten in the tournament so far

  • Check out live streaming details below

Uttar Pradesh head into their quarterfinal clash with Saurashtra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru off the back of a dominating group stage, where they finished unbeaten and booked their spot with confidence.

Their momentum was powered by a string of strong batting performances, including a century from Dhruv Jurel that anchored a key victory over Bengal to secure their seventh straight win.

UP’s top order, featuring consistent run-getters like Jurel and Aryan Juyal, has been aggressive and reliable, while captain Rinku Singh has provided finishing fire, a combination that makes them a formidable contender in knockout conditions.

Saurashtra, meanwhile, enter the quarterfinal with form of their own after finishing second in Group D, highlighted by impressive wins including a 31-run victory over Railways and a big 145-run triumph against Gujarat in their final league match.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru on Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 am IST.

Where to watch Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Related Content
Related Content

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut, Tarang Gohel, Jay Gohil, Ansh Gosai, Aditya Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, Hiten Kanbi

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Vipraj Nigam, Kunal Tyagi, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Tyagi, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Yadav, Vineet Panwar, Adarsh Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Vaibhav Chaudhary

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Mitchell Crafts Fifty As IND Bowlers Hunt Wickets | NZ 240/7 (43.4)

  2. Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

  3. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

  5. Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  3. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  4. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  5. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  4. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

  5. Punjab-Haryana Weather Alert – Dense Fog and Severe Cold Wave Continues

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener