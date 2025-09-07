India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya headline the squad. Fresh faces like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma add aggressive batting options, while Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav offer depth in the bowling attack. The team’s ability to adapt to UAE conditions will be crucial but it's important to note that several players from this new look side were part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in 2025 which was played in the UAE.