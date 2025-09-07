India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

India returns to the Asia Cup aiming to extend its legacy as the most successful team in tournament history, now led by a refreshed leadership group and a bold mix of youth and experience.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details
India's training has begun in full flow in UAE. Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Suryakumar Yadav takes charge of a new-look team stepping into the post-Kohli and Rohit era.

India aims to push for a record ninth Asia Cup title, facing their biggest rivals, Pakistan in the group stage.

Fans can watch matches live on Sony Sports, DD Sports, and digital streaming on Sony LIV.

India enters the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates as defending champions, combining an exciting crop of young talent with seasoned performers. The campaign not only marks India’s first major T20 tournament since legendary players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired, but also sets the tone for a new era built around a rebalanced squad.

India will kick off their campaign against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by high-stakes clashes with Pakistan and Oman as part of Group A.

Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, and the top two in the Super Four will play the final in Dubai on September 28.

India Asia Cup 2025: Captain & Leadership

Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Gautam Gambhir leads as head coach. Their leadership will be central as the team looks to build new chemistry and live up to India’s high expectations.

India Asia Cup 2025: Tournament History & Best Finish

India has won the Asia Cup eight times in its 16 previous editions—seven as ODI champions and once in the T20 format. The team is the most decorated side in competition history, most recently lifting the trophy in 2023 with a dominant 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

India Asia Cup 2025: Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya headline the squad. Fresh faces like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma add aggressive batting options, while Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav offer depth in the bowling attack. The team’s ability to adapt to UAE conditions will be crucial but it's important to note that several players from this new look side were part of India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in 2025 which was played in the UAE.

India Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

File photo of India's Shubman Gill who celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Asia Cup 2025: All The Squads Announced So Far

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Standby: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

India Asia Cup 2025: Fixtures

September 10: vs UAE, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 8:00 PM IST

September 14: vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 8:00 PM IST

September 19: vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Abu Dhabi), 8:00 PM IST

India Asia Cup 2025: Live Telecast & Streaming Info

India’s matches will be shown live on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports in multiple regional languages. Streaming is available via Sony LIV with subscription options.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
