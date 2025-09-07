India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

India enter the Asia Cup 2025 as defending champions with a squad blending youth and experience, aiming to extend their dominance and prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Review: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8? Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav leads with Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain.

  • Group stage matches: UAE (Sept 10), Pakistan (Sept 14), Oman (Sept 19).

  • Asia Cup seen as both title defence and World Cup rehearsal.

In addition to being the reigning champions, India is a side forming what may be the greatest T20 era in cricket history as they enter the Asia Cup 2025.

Since then, the team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup undefeated has only gotten stronger, combining elite match-winners in the bowling attack with a fearless new generation of hitters.

In many respects, the goal of this competition in the United Arab Emirates is not merely to keep a trophy; rather, it is to refine a strategy for sustained domination in advance of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Fixture List: Early Tests, High-Profile Clashes

India, who are in Group A, will play the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on September 10 to start their campaign. This match should assist them get used to the pace of tournament play.

The cricket world will once again focus on Dubai four days later on September 14, when India and Pakistan, long-time rivals, square off in a match that will undoubtedly go beyond cricket's bounds. A difficult match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19 marks the end of the group round and might determine a team's path to the Super Four stage.

Should they qualify, India will then face the other top teams from Group B, which features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The knockout stage is set for the final week of September, with the title clash scheduled for October 2 in Sharjah.

Leadership: A Transition in Motion

With his bold batting and offensive style, Suryakumar Yadav remains in the lead, but Shubman Gill's comeback as vice-captain is the Asia Cup's quiet underbelly. The BCCI's confidence in Gill as a long-term leader is demonstrated by his return following a time of recuperation.

He is already the captain of India's Test team at the age of 26, and this tournament is another phase in his steady development to replace SKY in the T20 format.

Following the Champions Trophy 2025 victory, head coach Gautam Gambhir is on the sidelines supervising his next important competition. Gambhir, who is renowned for his tactical acumen and unwavering work ethic, has clarified player duties, giving this team a balanced and fearless look.

India’s Asia Cup Legacy

India has dominated the Asia Cup more than any other team. The Men in Blue have established the benchmark for regional dominance with eight titles—seven in ODIs and one in T20Is.

Their most recent victory in the 2023 final, a 10-wicket thumping of Sri Lanka, served as a reminder of their brutal effectiveness. India is the clear favourite going into the 2025 tournament, especially considering their undefeated run to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Squad Balance: Depth Meets Firepower

The new opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who have frequently terrorised the opposition in the powerplay, are largely responsible for India's impressive batting performance. With his calm, steady scoring, Tilak Varma has taken over the No. 3 spot, and Gill's comeback gives India flexibility by allowing them to use him as an opener or a middle order stabiliser.

Indian batter Abhishek Sharma coming out of the nets. - Photo: X/ @BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: India's Best Possible XI - Check Here

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With the ability to clear boundaries at will, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel fuel the engine room. The wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is a serious candidate for a finishing position, which will force Samson to compete for it.

The bowling attack combines spin cunning with raw velocity. Alongside the returning Jasprit Bumrah, who returns with his death-over prowess, the pace unit is led by Arshdeep Singh, the breakout hero of the previous season with 36 wickets in 18 games.

Behind them, Axar Patel's flexibility ensures balance, while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy offer the mysterious spin options. Preferred over Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana provides depth as a seam bowling No. 8 who can bat.

Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses - Photo: X | BCCI
Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Fine Balance

If there is one challenge India face, it lies in picking the right mix of bowlers who can bat. On UAE pitches, where match-ups and conditions vary sharply, Gambhir and SKY will need to weigh the security of extra batting depth against the potency of playing both mystery spinners. The inclusion of Harshit Rana hints at experimentation with batting depth at No. 8, a problem India have long been trying to solve.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Back-ups: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Published At:
