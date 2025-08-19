Asia Cup 2025: India's Best Possible XI - Check Here

India announced 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 led by Suryakumar Yadav
Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain of the team
Here are the possible playing XI for the marquee tournament
India announced a star-studded squad for the ACC Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led side features: Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Best Playing XI:
Given the spin-friendly pitches and dry conditions typical of the UAE in September, India’s best playing XI ideally should balance explosive batting, versatile all-rounders, and a potent mix of pace and spin.
With that, here's the best possible India XI:
Shubman Gill, opener: Right-handed batter. Technically sound, adaptable to slow pitches, and a natural anchor. He will be extra-motivated to perform well following his record-breaking debut outing as the India Test captain in England.
Abhishek Sharma, opener: Brings left-hand dynamism, and he can exploit powerplay with aggressive strokeplay, as often witnessed in the Indian Premier League matches.
Suryakumar Yadav, first down: The skipper is a middle-order maestro. Known as SKY and with a 360-degree skillset, he is an ideal foil to any attack, pace or spin.
Tilak Verma, No.4: The left-hander adds variety to India's star-studded batting line-up. Very strong against spin, he can rotate strike well, if need be.
Sanju Samson, No.5: A fine wicket-keeper with a penchant for power hitting, he loses out on an opener's slot thanks to India's abundant talent. He can still do the damage, batting in the middle order.
Hardik Pandya, No.6: A seam-bowling all-rounder who can win battles single-handedly, as a bowler or batter, Pandya is a star in his own right. A Mumbai Indians captain will be a partnership breaker, and also the clutch hitter the team needs.
Axar Patel, No.7: Another all-rounder, another proven match-winner. The left-arm spin will be ideal for UAE surfaces. Also, don't forget his batting abilities.
Varun Chakravarthy, No.8: He's still a mystery spinner. Adds variety to India's bowling attack.
Kuldeep Yadav, No.9: With an unrivalled aura, the wrist-spinner, in the UAE's dry conditions, can bamboozle any opponent. The self-confessed football pundit is hungry for national team action.
Jasprit Bumrah, No.10: When in song, no one comes to Bumrah. The right-arm fast bowler is there to prove a point or two after the recent controversies surrounding his availability. His death overs will be decisive.
Arshdeep Singh, No.11: A fighter, the young left-arm seamer will play a crucial role in India's campaign. He is good with both new and old balls -- can move, can hit good length day in, day out.
Here's how India's XI looks: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.
Pitches in the UAE often slow down, and the spin trio of Kuldeep, Varun and Axar will have their say in most of the outings. Having Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya will give solidity to the lower middle order. The presence of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, and even Arshdeep Singh will provide left-handed options to disrupt matchups.