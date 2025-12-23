Assam Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Hardik Pandya Live?

Assam Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming and squad details ahead of the ASM vs BRD match, to be played on Wednesday, 24 December

Hardik Pandya (right) will be representing his state Baroda alongside his brother Krunal Pandya in the VHT 2024. Photo: X
Summary
  • Hardik Pandya and Baroda will eye victory against Assam in VHT 2025-26 Group B match

  • Assam won't have Riyan Parag with the latter being injured

  • Match available for streaming and telecast

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 gets underway on Christmas eve with some of the biggest stars of Indian cricket, set to take part in the domestic competition. Hardik Pandya's Baroda will be seen in action against Assam in Group B on December 24, 2025.

Hardik comes into this tournament on the back of a sensational performance with the ball and bat in the South Africa T20I series. Despite being the 20-over format, Hardik amassed 142 runs in 4 matches, and also registered three wickets.

Assam will be led by Sumit Ghadigaonkar and will go into this match as underdogs against Baroda. As per reports, Riyan Parag won't be available to play VHT 2025-26 due to injury.

Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C, Rajkot.

Where to watch Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Baroda vs Assam, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Assam: Sibsankar Roy, Rahul Singh, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (C), Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Avinov Choudhury, Denish Das, Saurav Dihingia, Bhargab Lahkar, Ayushman Malakar, Mukhtar Hussain, Nihar Deka, Swarupam Purkayastha, Ruhinandan Pegu, Pradyun Saikia, Akash Sengupta

Baroda: Priyanshu Moliya, Mitesh Patel, Shivalik Sharma, Jitesh Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya (C), Aryan Chavda, Hardik Pandya, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Rasikh Salam, Karan Umatt, Nitya Pandya, Bhanu Pania, Amit Pasi, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Rathva, Shashwat Rawat, Lakshit Toksiya.

