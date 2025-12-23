Nigeria Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch NGA vs TAN In Africa Cup of Nations?

Nigeria take on Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 Group C match
The match will take place at the Fez Stadium in Morocco
Live streaming and H2H details listed below
Nigeria kick off their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign in Group C against Tanzania in Fès on Tuesday, with the Super Eagles eager to make a statement after finishing as runners-up at the previous tournament and missing out on World Cup qualification.
Nigeria come in as clear favourites, boasting depth in attack with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the line, and are expected to control possession and tempo from the outset. The Super Eagles have a strong historical edge over Tanzania, having dominated previous meetings and boasting a much higher FIFA ranking.
Tanzania arrive as underdogs but with belief, aiming to spring an upset on African football’s traditional powerhouses. The Taifa Stars have never won a match at the AFCON finals and will lean on disciplined defending and counterattacks to frustrate Nigeria’s attack.
Kick-off:
Location: Fes, Morocco
Stadium: Fez Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 23
Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST
Nigeria Vs Tanzania Head-to-Head
Total matches: 07
Nigeria won: 04
Tanzania won: 00
Draws: 03
Nigeria Vs Tanzania, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Nigeria Vs Tanzania be played in AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations match, Nigeria Vs Tanzania, will be played at the Fez Stadium, Fes, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST on December 23.
Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Nigeria Vs Tanzania in AFCON 2025?
The Nigeria Vs Tanzania, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.
Nigeria Vs Tanzania, AFCON 2025-26: Predicted Starting XIs
Nigeria XI: Nwabili (Goalkeeper); Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Sanusi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams
Tanzania XI: Suleiman (Goalkeeper); Kapombe, Hamad, Husseini, Msindo; Miroshi, Salum, Job; Msuva, Mzize, Samatta