Nigeria Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch NGA vs TAN In Africa Cup of Nations?

AFCON 2025-26: Catch all the info related to streaming, broadcast, venue and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group C match between Nigeria & Tanzania

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nigeria Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, AFCON 2025
Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the African Cup of Nations round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nigeria take on Tanzania in the AFCON 2025 Group C match

  • The match will take place at the Fez Stadium in Morocco

  • Live streaming and H2H details listed below

Nigeria kick off their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 campaign in Group C against Tanzania in Fès on Tuesday, with the Super Eagles eager to make a statement after finishing as runners-up at the previous tournament and missing out on World Cup qualification.

Nigeria come in as clear favourites, boasting depth in attack with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the line, and are expected to control possession and tempo from the outset. The Super Eagles have a strong historical edge over Tanzania, having dominated previous meetings and boasting a much higher FIFA ranking.

Tanzania arrive as underdogs but with belief, aiming to spring an upset on African football’s traditional powerhouses. The Taifa Stars have never won a match at the AFCON finals and will lean on disciplined defending and counterattacks to frustrate Nigeria’s attack.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Fes, Morocco

  • Stadium: Fez Stadium

  • Date: Tuesday, December 23

  • Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m. IST

Nigeria Vs Tanzania Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 07

  • Nigeria won: 04

  • Tanzania won: 00

  • Draws: 03

Nigeria Vs Tanzania, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will Nigeria Vs Tanzania be played in AFCON 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations match, Nigeria Vs Tanzania, will be played at the Fez Stadium, Fes, Morocco. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST on December 23.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch the live streaming and telecast of Nigeria Vs Tanzania in AFCON 2025?

The Nigeria Vs Tanzania, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website.

Nigeria Vs Tanzania, AFCON 2025-26: Predicted Starting XIs

Nigeria XI: Nwabili (Goalkeeper); Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Sanusi; Chukwueze, Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

Tanzania XI: Suleiman (Goalkeeper); Kapombe, Hamad, Husseini, Msindo; Miroshi, Salum, Job; Msuva, Mzize, Samatta

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Sneh Rana Gets Chamari Athapaththu| SL-W 90/3 (14)

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  5. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser