Nigeria Vs Morocco Preview, CAF AFCON: Semi-Final Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
CAF Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria boss Eric Chelle has revealed that his team could adopt a more defensive approach for their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against hosts Morocco on Wednesday. 

Chelle's team, who finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition, have been in fine form this year, topping the charts for goals (14), expected goals (12.8) and big chances (26). 

They have also scored at least two goals in all five matches in this tournament and could become the first team to do so in six consecutive matches in a single edition.

However, they face a stern test in Morocco, who have won their last three games at AFCON without conceding a goal, while they have not let one in from open play thus far. 

Nigeria have not won the competition since their 2013 success over Burkina Faso, and Chelle believes a more reserved game plan could be more successful for his team. 

"Morocco is a strong team, and there will be pressure in front of the host nation," Chelle told reporters.

"I feel that my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach. We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for them.

"We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block. I think we will start like that.

"We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half."

Morocco, meanwhile, have enjoyed a dream campaign in the first AFCON tournament they have hosted since 1988, where Cameroon emerged victorious. 

But Walid Regragui's side have the chance to make history themselves with a semi-final win, which would book their place in an AFCON showpiece for the first time since 2004. 

They have already beaten Tanzania and Cameroon in the knockout stage on their way to the final four, though their progression has been criticised by the media because they are the host nation. 

Some broadcast pundits and supporters online have bemoaned a perceived leniency towards Morocco from the tournament officials.

Regragui, however, has poured cold water on those conspiracies, saying: "It's always a shame to go down this path.

"They want to make people believe that matches are always won this way.

"Let's not kid ourselves, it's always been the case on the African continent to sow doubts and controversies. You journalists need to do your job. 

"A penalty can be given one way in one match and not in another. A handball is called in one match and not in another.

"I watch a lot of matches because we have many players in Europe, and the controversies are the same everywhere, in Africa or in Europe."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nigeria – Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman has been directly involved in 11 goals in 11 appearances for Nigeria at AFCON (six goals, five assists); more than any other player across the last two editions.

He is also the only player with 5+ goals and 5+ assists since the start of the 2023 edition, and he will be out to add to his tally at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah. 

Morocco – Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has scored in all five matches at the 2025 AFCON and could become the first player in the competition's history to score in six different matches in a single edition.

Indeed, in the 21st century, only Vincent Aboubakar (eight with Cameroon in 2022) has scored more goals than the on-loan AC Milan midfielder's five, while Ahmed Faras (six) is the only player to net more times for Morocco at the tournament. 

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Nigeria and Morocco will meet at the AFCON for the first time since 2004. Including the most recent one, Morocco have won three of their five overall games against Nigeria in the competition (L2). Only Algeria (four) have beaten them more often. 

They have faced off in the semi-finals at AFCON once previously, back in the 1980 edition. That match was won 1-0 by Nigeria, who then went on to lift the trophy for the first of the three times they have done so (1980, 1994 and 2013).   

Nigeria are looking to reach their ninth final at the AFCON, as well as do so in back-to-back editions for just the second time (previously in 1988 and 1990). Morocco, meanwhile, have only reached the final of the competition once in their history (2004). 

Morocco and Nigeria are the only two teams that have not trailed at any point during this edition of AFCON, while Nigeria are the side with the highest percentage of their match time leading (64%).

Morocco have led for 50% of their matches, which is the third-highest percentage coming into the semi-finals, behind opponents Nigeria (64%) and Senegal (52%). 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nigeria – 39.4%

Draw – 26.8%

Morocco – 33.8%

Tags

