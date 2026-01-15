AFCON 2025: Samuel Eto’o Hit With Stunning Ban After Morocco Misconduct

AFCON 2025: Cameroonian FA president Samuel Eto’o has been suspended for four matches and fined $20,000 following alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s quarter-final defeat to Morocco

AFCON 2025 Samuel Etoo suspension fine Senegal vs Morocco semi-final
Cameroonian football administrator and former player Samuel Eto'o, center, attends the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal soccer match between Cameroon and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • CAF’s disciplinary committee imposed a four-game ban and financial penalty on Eto’o

  • FECAFOOT criticised the ruling, arguing the expedited process raises concerns over fairnes

  • CAF is investigating multiple AFCON quarter-final incidents, with Eto’o’s touchline behaviour under spotlight

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has been suspended for four games for alleged misbehavior during his team’s loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The federation, known as FECAFOOT, said Wednesday that it had taken note of the decision from the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football to suspend its president along with a $20,000 fine, but that it “lacks any explicit justification.”

“FECAFOOT further notes that the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair trial,” the federation said.

CAF said Monday it was investigating match incidents during the quarterfinals between Cameroon and Morocco, and Algeria and Nigeria.

CAF did not refer to any specific incidents at the Morocco-Cameroon match, but the only widely known outlier was the behavior of Eto’o, who was seen gesturing angrily during the game toward Moroccan counterpart Fouzi Lekjaa with CAF president Patrice Motsepe also sitting nearby.

“FECAFOOT reaffirms its unwavering support for its president and its commitment to upholding the principles governing credible disciplinary justice,” the federation said.

