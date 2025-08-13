Shubman Gill is the men's ICC Player of the Month for July
The award comes after his record-breaking perofmance in England
Gill is now the only man with four ICC Player of the Month awards
Shubman Gill's record-breaking performance in the India vs England Test series has earned him the accolade of being the Player of the Month for July. He was in competition with England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who also had a fantastic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and Wiaan Mulder, who scored 367 not out against Zimbabwe. However, Gill surpassed the all-round duo of Stokes and Mulder to claim the award.
Three of the five India vs England Tests were played in July where Gill scored 567 runs at an outstanding average of 94.50 across three Tests, smashing a double hundred and two hundreds in a record-breaking spree.
"This time it holds a lot more significance since it has come for my performances during my first Test series as captain. The double ton in Birmingham is obviously something I will cherish forever and will be one of the highlights of my tour to England."
Gill scored 269 in the first innings of the second Test and followed it up by 161 in the second innings. This made him the first batter in the history of the game to get scores of 250+ and 150+ in a single Test match. With his 269, he also surpassed Virat Kohli's 254 to create a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain. It is also now the second-highest aggregate in Test history, behind only Graham Gooch’s 456.
This is Gill’s fourth Player of the Month honour from the ICC, having won previously in February this year, and in January and September, 2023.
Gill is now the first man to have won the monthly award on four occasions, with Australia's Ash Gardner and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews the only female players to have done so.
Gill finished with 754 runs across 10 outings in the five-match series at a phenomenal average of 75.40 that also landed him the Player of the Series award.