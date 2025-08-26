Asia Cup: Virender Sehwag Backs Suryakumar-led India As 'Best Team' For Title Defence

Sehwag calls India the “best team” to retain the Asia Cup under Suryakumar Yadav.
Asia Cup serves as crucial preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
India open against UAE on September 10, followed by matches against Pakistan and Oman.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has thrown his weight behind defending champions India, calling them the “best team” in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, and backed captain Suryakumar Yadav to guide the side to another continental crown.
The Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format from September 9-28 in the UAE, will act as a crucial dress rehearsal for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
“We are the best team” – Sehwag
Confident about India’s chances, Sehwag stressed that the Men in Blue have both the form and firepower to go the distance again.
“We are world champions. We just won the World Cup, T20 World Cup and I am sure that we are the best team in the Asia Cup and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup,” Sehwag told the official broadcaster Sony Sports Network.
The veteran also praised skipper Suryakumar Yadav, highlighting his impact in the shortest format.
“I think we have a very good side and Sky is leading from the front and he's a top player in T20 format. I'm sure that under his captaincy, we will do well because we’ve seen in the past when Sky has taken over, we won a lot of T20 games and I'm sure that we will win the Asia Cup also,” he said.
Asia Cup As World Cup rehearsal
Sehwag underlined the importance of the Asia Cup as a testing ground ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
“I think in the T20 format, this Asia Cup can serve as a great preparation for our 2026 T20 World Cup. It’s an opportunity to see which new players should be given chances and who can be included in the squad. You can start building a team for the World Cup. In my opinion, there is no better opportunity for the Indian team to check its strength than the Asia Cup,” he said.
Backs Selectors, Silences Critics
Dismissing any criticism around squad selection, Sehwag expressed full faith in India’s selection committee and Suryakumar’s leadership.
“I think we have a very good T20 selector. I think we have a very good T20 side. Under Surya Kumar Yadav, we’ve done well in T20 matches and I am sure that he'll get the best team that the selectors will give him, and hopefully we will win the Asia Cup this time,” Sehwag added.
India’s Asia Cup Campaign
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup marks India’s first T20I outing since their 4-1 series win over England at home in January.
Placed in Group A with UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, India will begin their campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10, followed by a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14, before taking on Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.