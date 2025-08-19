India Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Ajit Agarkar Terms Iyer, Jaiswal Exclusion 'Unfortunate'

India have revealed their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup
Suryakumar Yadav is the captain while Shubman Gill is his deputy
Jasprit Bumrah has been included and no player has missed out due to fitness issues
Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not been able to break into the 15-man squad
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup with Suryakumar Yadav as the captain and Shubman Gill coming back into the T20I side as the vice-captain. Some big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer had to miss out and chief selector Ajit Agarkar said having too many good players was a good headache to have.
"We have got some serious options in T20 squad... sometimes not the easiest squad to pick but good headache to have," said Agarkar at the press conference after announcing the squad which contains 15 members.
The non-selection of Jaiswal and Iyer was questioned during the presser and Agarkar said that the players were not at fault. "It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault," said the chief selector explaining the exclusion of the duo.
India are placed in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.
India squad for Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
India schedule for Asia Cup 2025
September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST
September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST
September 19, 2025: India vs Oman, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 7:30 PM IST