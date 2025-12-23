Mumbai Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma Live

Mumbai vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Get live streaming and squad details ahead of the much awaited clash between MUM vs SKM, to be played on Wednesday, 24 December, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch
Mumbai Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma Live Photo: BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai face Sikkim in the opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • Rohit Sharma will be playing for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur

  • Catch the action live on Star Sports channels from 9 AM IST, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 gets rolling on December 24, and one of the early fixtures that has grabbed attention is Mumbai vs Sikkim in Elite Group C at Jaipur. Mumbai, one of India’s most storied domestic sides, are entering the tournament with a mix of experience and youth as they look to make a statement in the 50-over format.

With Rohit Sharma playing in the opening match against Sikkim, there’s an added buzz around the encounter, even though a few other stars are set to miss early games as the side tries out combinations.

Sikkim, on the other hand, arrive as underdogs but with plenty to prove. The Himalayan state’s team, led by the likes of Nilesh Lamichaney and Lee Yong Lepcha, has been steadily building its presence in Indian domestic cricket since its entry into the Vijay Hazare setup.

Also Check: Andhra Pradesh Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Players such as Mandup Bhutia and others will be eyeing the game as a chance to challenge more established sides and showcase their skills on a bigger stage. For Sikkim, every match in the elite group is about growth and grabbing moments to threaten stronger opponents, something that makes their clash with Mumbai an intriguing watch.

Related Content
Related Content

Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Where to watch Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads

Mumbai: Akash Anand, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur (C), Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D’Souza, Ishan Mulchandani, Sairaj Patil, and Chinmay Sutar

Sikkim: Ankur Malik, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, Amit Rajera, Abishek Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, Robin Limboo, Md Saptulla, Rahul Kumar, K Sai Satwik, Anwesh Sharma, Siddharth Prasad, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  2. LSG To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To South Africa For Special Training During SA20 – Report

  3. Ex-England Captain Andrew Strauss Remarries Seven Years After Wife Ruth’s Death

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  5. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. As India & NZ Close Negotiations, Looking At India's Free Trade Agreements

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser