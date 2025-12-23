Mumbai Vs Sikkim Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma Live

Mumbai face Sikkim in the opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Rohit Sharma will be playing for Mumbai against Sikkim in Jaipur
Catch the action live on Star Sports channels from 9 AM IST, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 gets rolling on December 24, and one of the early fixtures that has grabbed attention is Mumbai vs Sikkim in Elite Group C at Jaipur. Mumbai, one of India’s most storied domestic sides, are entering the tournament with a mix of experience and youth as they look to make a statement in the 50-over format.
With Rohit Sharma playing in the opening match against Sikkim, there’s an added buzz around the encounter, even though a few other stars are set to miss early games as the side tries out combinations.
Sikkim, on the other hand, arrive as underdogs but with plenty to prove. The Himalayan state’s team, led by the likes of Nilesh Lamichaney and Lee Yong Lepcha, has been steadily building its presence in Indian domestic cricket since its entry into the Vijay Hazare setup.
Players such as Mandup Bhutia and others will be eyeing the game as a chance to challenge more established sides and showcase their skills on a bigger stage. For Sikkim, every match in the elite group is about growth and grabbing moments to threaten stronger opponents, something that makes their clash with Mumbai an intriguing watch.
The Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The Mumbai Vs Sikkim, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Mumbai: Akash Anand, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur (C), Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D’Souza, Ishan Mulchandani, Sairaj Patil, and Chinmay Sutar
Sikkim: Ankur Malik, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Amar Iqbal Bhutia, Amit Rajera, Abishek Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, Robin Limboo, Md Saptulla, Rahul Kumar, K Sai Satwik, Anwesh Sharma, Siddharth Prasad, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa