Ex-England Captain Andrew Strauss Remarries Seven Years After Wife Ruth’s Death

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has remarried seven years after the death of his wife Ruth, tying the knot with Antonia Linnaeus-Peat in a private ceremony in South Africa

Andrew Strauss remarries seven years after wife ruth death
Andrew Strauss and his wife Antonia Linnaeus-Peat during their wedding ceremony. | Photo: Instagram/andrewstrauss_official
  • Strauss married Antonia Linnaeus-Peat in an intimate ceremony in Cape Town

  • Former England captain lost his first wife Ruth to lung cancer in 2018 and founded the Ruth Strauss Foundation

  • Strauss remains the last England captain to win an Ashes series in Australia and continues his charity work

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has remarried, seven years after the death of his first wife, Ruth Strauss. The 48-year-old shared images from his wedding to Antonia Linnaeus-Peat, 30, on Instagram, confirming that the couple tied the knot in Franschhoek, South Africa.

The private ceremony took place last Wednesday at La Cle Vineyard, around 50 miles east of Cape Town, with only close family members in attendance. Strauss shared the news publicly on social media with a heartfelt caption.

“Celebrating the most special day in our favourite part of the world,” the caption read. “Thank you for loving me and the boys the way you do and for showing us true happiness – I am so lucky to have found you. Here’s to a lifetime of beautiful memories, my girl.”

Linnaeus-Peat, a former PR executive, now runs her own business, Linnaeus Fine Art Advisory Limited. She grew up in Hong Kong and was educated at St Mary’s Calne, an independent girls’ school in Wiltshire.

The couple were first seen together publicly around two years ago and were reportedly in a relationship for several months before that.

Life After Loss, Charity Work And Ashes Legacy

Strauss lost his first wife, Ruth, in December 2018 to a rare form of lung cancer. She was 46, and the couple had been married for 15 years. They have two sons, Samuel and Luca, now aged 19 and 17.

In Ruth’s memory, Strauss founded the Ruth Strauss Foundation in 2019. The charity supports families facing the death of a parent from cancer and funds research into non-smoking-related lung cancers.

Strauss’s work with the foundation played a key role in him being awarded a knighthood later that year for services to charity, sport and cricket.

“Our time is limited, and therefore I need to be more conscious about what I do and don’t do,” Strauss said in a 2003 interview with The Telegraph. “Most of all, it means keeping the people most important to me happy.”

He later revealed on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast that the wedding was intentionally intimate, a decision that also explained his absence from Australia during England’s ongoing Ashes campaign.

Strauss remains the last England captain to win an Ashes series in Australia, having led the side to a memorable 3-1 victory in 2010-11.

Strauss, who was born in South Africa and moved to England at the age of six, represented the Three Lions in 100 Test matches and 127 ODIs in an international career spanning almost a decade.

