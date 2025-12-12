India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Field

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update
United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to field first against India.
India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Squads
United Arab Emirates U19: Prithvi Madhu, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Yayin Rai (c), Saleh Amin (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Ahmed Khudadad, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rehmani, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri, Ayaan Misbah, Shalom D’Souza, Naseem Khan, Karan Dhiman
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil
India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Greetings!
Good morning and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday. The India Under-19 men's cricket team is meeting UAE in their campaign opener of the Asia Cup, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.