India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Field

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Group A also includes arch-rivals Pakistan and Malaysia. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND U-19 vs UAE U-19 match

Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup
India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: The Ayush Mhatre-led India Colts squad includes teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Photo: File
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the first game of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup, between India and United Arab Emirates at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday (December 12, 2025). The Ayush Mhatre-led India Colts are in Group A, which also includes arch-rivals Pakistan and Malaysia. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was a part of the Rising Stars team, is also a member of the Indian squad here, which has Vihaan Malhotra as vice-captain. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND U-19 vs UAE U-19 match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update

United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to field first against India.

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Squads

United Arab Emirates U19: Prithvi Madhu, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Yayin Rai (c), Saleh Amin (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Ahmed Khudadad, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rehmani, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri, Ayaan Misbah, Shalom D’Souza, Naseem Khan, Karan Dhiman

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Greetings!

Good morning and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday. The India Under-19 men's cricket team is meeting UAE in their campaign opener of the Asia Cup, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the match.

Published At:
