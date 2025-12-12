India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: United Arab Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Field

India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: The Ayush Mhatre-led India Colts squad includes teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Photo: File

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the first game of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup, between India and United Arab Emirates at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday (December 12, 2025). The Ayush Mhatre-led India Colts are in Group A, which also includes arch-rivals Pakistan and Malaysia. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was a part of the Rising Stars team, is also a member of the Indian squad here, which has Vihaan Malhotra as vice-captain. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND U-19 vs UAE U-19 match.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Dec 2025, 10:10:46 am IST India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Toss Update United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to field first against India.

12 Dec 2025, 10:06:57 am IST India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Squads United Arab Emirates U19: Prithvi Madhu, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Yayin Rai (c), Saleh Amin (wk), Noorullah Ayobi, Ahmed Khudadad, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rehmani, Ali Asgar Shums, Uddish Suri, Ayaan Misbah, Shalom D’Souza, Naseem Khan, Karan Dhiman India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Vedant Trivedi, Kishan Kumar Singh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil