Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Pakistan leverages their strong record in UAE T20Is with 76.92% win rate since 2016.
The team is led by captain Salman Ali Agha and features a new crop of attacking spinners and young batters.
Matches will air on Ten Sports and Tapmad in Pakistan, Sony Sports and Sony LIV in India.
Pakistan arrives at the Asia Cup 2025 ready to capitalize on their impressive record in UAE conditions, where they've won 20 out of their last 26 T20 internationals over the past nine years, boasting a win percentage of 76.92. With no Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan in the squad, the spotlight turns to a young group led by captain Salman Ali Agha.
The tournament provides a real test for Pakistan's emerging stars, especially as they look to offset their recent challenge with a slow-scoring top order in powerplays. The squad’s in-form spin department will be crucial on the spin-friendly pitches of the UAE, having claimed 60 wickets in 22 T20Is since mid-2024.
Pakistan competes in Group A with India, UAE, and Oman. Their campaign opens September 12 against Oman in Dubai, continuing with a high-voltage clash against India on September 14, and concluding the group stage against UAE on September 17.
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Captain & Leadership
Salman Ali Agha leads Pakistan for the first time at a senior continental event. Mike Hesson, the new coach, has brought fresh ideas from his success in New Zealand and the Pakistan Super League, giving the team a data-driven, adaptable edge.
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Tournament History and Best Finish
Pakistan has won the Asia Cup twice, in 2000 and 2012, placing them behind India and Sri Lanka for overall titles. The team has had sporadic success across editions, sometimes missing out in crucial stages but always maintaining high intensity when reaching the knockouts.
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Key Players
Captain Salman Ali Agha anchors the squad, backed by power-hitter Fakhar Zaman and the pace of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz have shown consistency since the last World Cup, and emerging talents like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz are set to make an impact.
Pakistan’s spin attack has delivered 60 wickets in 22 T20Is since 2024. The team’s challenge remains the top order’s slow run rate in powerplays, averaging just 7.67 runs since July 2024.
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Full Squad
Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Fixtures
September 12: Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai International Stadium, 8:00 PM IST
September 14: Pakistan vs India, Dubai International Stadium, 8:00 PM IST
September 17: Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai International Stadium, 8:00 PM IST
Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Telecast and Streaming Info
In Pakistan, Ten Sports is the official Asia Cup broadcaster. All matches are available digitally via the Tapmad app and website. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Sports Network and streaming options are available through Sony LIV.